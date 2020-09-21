News

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Manager declares “We were pretty much perfect…”

Steve Bruce and Graham Potter watched on as Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 played out at St James Park.

That final scoreline not exactly giving a totally true reflection of the game.

Newcastle United lucky it was only three, as the visiting keeper didn’t have a save to make in the entire game, whilst Brighton failed to take advantage of a series of other chances, plus the post kept out another effort with Karl Darlow well beaten.

You could hardly say the result was against form when you consider the home and away results of the two clubs.

Newcastle have won only one PL home match (against 10 men Sheffield United) since 18 January 2020, whilst Brighton haven’t lost a PL away game since 21 January 2020.

Graham Potter after watching his team demolish Newcastle United:

“We were pretty much perfect apart from the red card [Yves Bissouma after a challenge on Jamal Lewis] at the end.

“That’s the only thing we can be unhappy about but three points away from home is fantastic.

“I couldn’t see the challenge from where I was and I haven’t seen it back.

“I don’t think there will be any intent from Yves [Bissouma], so if it’s violent, it’s violent. But I don’t think he was looking to hurt anybody, he’s not that type of player.

“Everybody has been telling me that we’re light up front, but we’ve got some young talent coming through that can get better and improve and we’re obviously pleased for Neal scoring the goals and Aaron alongside him,” added Potter.

“It was a really good team performance, it’s not really fair or right to single anyone out, it was just a good performance with spirit, character and quality.”

“I’m delighted with the start. It reflects the attitude the players have had all week.

“To keep a clean sheet and score three goals, creating a few more opportunities and limiting our opponents to not much was positive. I’m delighted for the players. It’s good to get up and running in the Premier League.”

On the outstanding Tariq Lamptey:

“He’s got such pace, he threatens the backline of the defence so well and then he does his own defensive work as well, he’s amazing.

“I have spoken about his personality a lot, he just wants to improve and wants to learn, he’s so refreshing to work with.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Sunday 20 September 2pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Maupay 4 pen, 7, Connolly 83, Bissouma red card 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 53% (59%) Newcastle 47% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 0 (0)

Corners were Brighton 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey (Joelinton 72), Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 33), Wilson, Carroll (Almiron 45)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

