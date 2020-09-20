Opinion

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Sunday 20 September 2pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A dreadful afternoon at St James Park as Brighton completely outclassed Newcastle.

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“We were caught cold in the first 10 mins and that can happen In the Premier League but the reaction was terrible.

“Direct play was never going to be the answer against those centre-backs and we fell into the trap.

“Awful.”

Ben Cooper:

“A dismal afternoon for United as two very early Brighton goals killed the game and ASM’s appetite for proceedings.

“After he sloped off midway through the first half, NUFC got slightly better and were able to keep the score down to just three, a late goal and sending off for the South coast team meaning that United were never really involved in any part of the game apart from some petulant bookings.

“The new signings were as bad this week as they were good last week, Wilson missing the only home chance, poorly scuffing a six yard header over the bar.

“Fraser also got a run out as Maxi’s replacement and did nothing at all, not really looking fit.

“Not that it was all their fault, Shelvey and Hayden were equally dreadful, unable to cope with Brighton’s 3-4-3 and quick pressing from the off.

“It wouldn’t be Newcastle United without a thorough kick in the shins though, a result which should underline why it is a difficult task for the Stevolution to bring back the optimism to SJP, never mind the entertainment.

“One step forward, one step back, no shots on target.”

Brian Standen:

“Shambolic start which we did not recover from!

“Was it a penalty? Probably! But without VAR it would not be because then the ref would not give it when ball is played.

“Awful performances from quite a few incl Shelvey and Hendricks!

“Average at best amongst the rest.

“One bright spark was Ryan Fraser who once he is fit will be an asset for sure!

“Bruce takes the plaudits for games like last week but this week he has to take the flak because tactically he got it wrong against a fast paced an skilful Brighton side.

“Did they deserve 3-0, I think that score flattered us and for me back to the drawing board!

“And that was not a red card either for the Brighton player, which shows the inconsistency of the ref!”

Jamie Swan:

“Spectacularly bad.

“You have to take your hat off to Brucey and NUFC. They literally never fail to drop that bar.

“The good vibe of signings and last week’s away win has officially evaporated.

“Can’t say any player on the pitch deserved any praise, they need to shoulder part of the blame.

“However, the commander in chief is Barron Bacon himself and the tactics of booting it up to Carroll against a really tidy Brighton was a key pre-match mistake.

“A very soft penalty after a couple of minutes always puts a spanner in the works, but they had already got in behind us before that and they fully deserved the win – no doubt whatsoever.

“Good for them, horrific for us. Sign Lamptey!”

Billy Miller:

“And back we crash to reality.

“Some people were getting a bit excited after we won our first two games.

“Let’s be honest. We took our chances in a fairly even game against a shocking West Ham and were dominated by a Championship team in the cup.

“I think we’ve actually got a half decent squad but I will never have faith in Bruce to get the best out of it.

“When is he going to stop taking chances on half fit players? ASM looked off the pace from the start.

“Getting bossed, at home, by a team that’s likely to be in a relegation scrap doesn’t bode well.

“What a player Lamptey looks. We could use a right back of his quality.”

Dave Punton:

“We have a shocking record against Brighton in the Premier League and that continued in style today with a real shocker of a performance.

“We’ve been stuffed. Hammered. Played off the park.

“A game that pretty much went in the first seven minutes and from there it looked like there was no way back for Bruce’s men.

“Not a shot on target today. Woeful.

“The players took the plaudits after West Ham, so they must take the brickbats for this, and we have to say fair play to Brighton for that display. Very good from them.

“Everyone was poor but Shelvey and Lascelles stand out. Worrying signs.

“The club did pretty well with the summer signings, but whether they like it or not, Steve Bruce is limited as a manager.

“And so the typical NUFC season starts. All aboard the rollercoaster.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“No doubt many people will focus on the shortcomings in the Newcastle side (and they were many and various), but sometimes you have to recognise the opposition.

“Brighton were superb. Quick, direct, organised. Pressed well, passed well.

“It was like watching a team from the future playing a team from the past.

“As for Newcastle, Darlow was blameless; Manquillo the pick of the outfield players, and he was about a 6/10.

“Other than that, we were abysmal.”

Jamie Smith:

“That’s a reality check.

“Awful first ten minutes from which we never recovered, and things suddenly looking ominous with a buoyant Spurs next week.

“Important to use the league cup to get some sort of order to the side, although the woeful tactical ineptitude today makes you wonder if that capability is even there.”

Nat Seaton:

“From a disastrous start things never got any better.

“Outplayed by a better team in all areas and we are not talking about a top 6 team doing this to us either.

“Miserable performance that I can only hope leads to changes before going to Spurs next weekend.”

Paul Patterson:

“The manner of defeat is quite alarming.

“To go from a solid and reliable defence to this shambles is damning.

“I tipped us to stay up but having said that, it’s on the basis of beating teams like Brighton and I tipped us to win this one so that’ll teach me to be so optimistic.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Sunday 20 September 2pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Maupay 4 pen, 7, Connolly 83, Bissouma red card 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 53% (59%) Newcastle 47% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 0 (0)

Corners were Brighton 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey (Joelinton 72), Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 33), Wilson, Carroll (Almiron 45)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

