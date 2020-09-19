News

Nabil Bentaleb helps create history in first Schalke match since Newcastle United loan

Schalke were desperate to move on Nabil Bentaleb.

One of their highest wage earners on a reported £90,000 a week, the former Tottenham midfielder had been completely sidelined from the first team squad.

Not having had any first team involvement for nine months, for some reason Steve Bruce thought it was a good idea to bring him to Newcastle United in January.

Nabil Bentaleb was woeful but continued to be selected on a regular basis, restricting the chances of players such as Matty and Sean Longstaff.

Despite Steve Bruce bizarrely saying he wanted to sign Bentaleb on a permanent deal, that thankfully didn’t happen.

Instead Nabil Bentaleb returned to a troubled Schalke, not a single Bundesliga win since 17 January 2020, desperately short of cash and not able to but anyone so far this summer.

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner limited to spending of £1.8m on a loan deal for Goncalo Paciencia.

So kicking off their new 2020/21 Bundesliga season on Friday night and having not been able to find anyone to take Nabil Bentaleb, the former NUFC loan player was in the starting eleven. His first Schalke Bundesliga start in 18 months.

Playing the full 90 minutes last night, Nabil Bentaleb has helped make history.

Schalke were away at Bayern Munich and disappointing news ahead of kick-off when a local spike in virus cases meant the plan to have 7,500 fans at the match was cancelled.

They missed out on a goal feast, the biggest ever victory by any Bundesliga club in the opening game of the season.

Exactly five weeks after hammering Barcelona 8-2 in their Champions League quarter-final, Bayern scored eight again.

This time 8-0 as Nabil Bentaleb and Schalke hardly got a kick.

The home side making it 22 wins in a row, the 21st of course was when they beat PSG to win the Champions League last month.

Gnabry got a hat-trick and Leroy Sane scored as well and got two assists in his first Bayern game, with also Goretzka, Mueller and Lewandowksi scoring.

Another bit of history made, when off the bench, England junior international Jamal Musiala (aged 17) became the youngest ever Bayern Munich goalscorer in the Bundesliga.

In the match ratings for the game, 90 Mins reported: ‘Nabil Bentaleb – 4/10 – Fresh off his Newcastle loan, Bentaleb looked completely overwhelmed by the Bayern machine. In his defence, that happens to literally everyone.’

Schalke have now gone 17 games without a win and the future looks bleak for David Wagner, with the German club skint and clearly desperate for better quality players, but unable to shift the likes of Nabil Bentaleb.

