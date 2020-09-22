News

Morecambe sign former Newcastle United defender ahead of cup clash

Morecambe meet Newcastle United in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, they have announced the signing of a former NUFC defender, Liam Gibson.

Released this summer by Newcastle United, the 23 year old left-back revealed to be the latest Morecambe signing.

However, he won’t be eligible to play in tomorrow’s cup game.

Good luck to Liam Gibson, especially as the Newcastle Academy product has had a horrendous time with a serious illness, as he was attempting to progress at St James Park.

Morecambe Official Announcement:

‘Derek Adams has added former Newcastle United full-back, Liam Gibson to his squad.

The 23-year old has enjoyed loan spells with Gateshead, Accrington Stanley and most recently, Grimsby Town, before being released from Newcastle during the summer.

The left-sided defender will not be eligible for the Shrimps’ Carabao Cup third round tie versus his former club tomorrow evening but will join up with the squad for the Sky Bet League Two fixture at Southend United this weekend.

“We’re delighted to have signed Liam,” said boss, Derek Adams.

“He provides competition at left-back and has good experience being a product of the Newcastle United Academy and spending time on loan at Grimsby Town in League Two last season.”

Gibson will wear the number 22 shirt for the Shrimps this season..’

