Opinion

Morecambe fans getting a little excited about how many Newcastle fans will be paying to watch

Morecambe fans have been discussing tonight’s Newcastle match ahead of kick-off.

Some interesting views as the League Two side prepare to take on Premier League opposition (see the confirmed Newcastle line-up here).

The Morecambe fans disappointed of course that they can’t be there in person.

However, some of them are thinking that having no supporters in the stadium might be GOOD for the club’s finances.

Their reasoning is that so many Newcastle fans might pay to watch, it could generate more revenue than a sell out crowd in person.

Fair to say that the IFollow stream with a single camera and various issues wasn’t the biggest of hits against Blackburn judging by the feedback of fans who watched it.

However, it is the only way you can (legally) watch the game live.

Would be interested to know exactly how many Newcastle fans paid to watch that Blackburn game, plus of course how many will watch tonight.

Morecambe fans are thinking big (in my opinion) and guesses of 40,000, or even more, Newcastle fans paying to watch.

Hmmm, seems a bit optimistic.

It was £10 to watch the Blackburn match and same price tonight.

When the Morecambe fans are doing their calculations of the possible riches, they are talking about £8, not sure if that is the usual price for the to watch League Two matches via IFollow streams.

Morecambe fans comment via their Shrimps Voices message board:

‘TBH the ‘weakened’ team Newcastle put out in the last round were lucky to win 1-0 against an admittedly very strong Blackburn outfit. I’m assuming they will play a similar team against us so I don’t think we’ll be trounced, but I still think a 0-2 loss.’

‘It all depends on what sort of team Newcastle put out.

They got thrashed 3-0 by Brighton on Sunday and are away at London’s biggest club next Sunday.‘

‘Maximo isn’t available, so that saves us 2 goals

3-0 loss.

‘0-2 loss for me. I’d love a 0-0 and a win on pens but I’ll go for a repeat of 7 years ago!’

‘3-0 Shrimps win.’

‘Hate to say it but I’m going to go for a 4-0 defeat.’

‘Which way will Newcastle go? After a rubbish game and result on Sunday, will they want an ‘easy’ game for their first team to get confidence back? Or will they rest for next weekend, seeing that as much more important?

Likewise of course, after Saturday, we’re owed a performance, so will we bounce back strongly?

I suspect Newcastle will be taking this very seriously and regardless of what we do, 0-3.

But I tell you something, I will love it, I will love it if we beat them…’

‘Looking at the stats for the last round Rovers had 65% possession and 16-5 shots but ‘lacked the cutting edge to prise open a stubborn Newcastle defence’.

Hopefully we can find a ‘cutting edge’ as they may feel they don’t have to be as ‘stubborn’ against a league 2 side.

So with my usual blind optimism, I’ll go for Morecambe 3 v 2 Newcastle.’

‘1-2 to the Toon.’

‘I think Derek will demand we defend better than we did against Cambridge [5-0 home defeat at weekend’ and make better of chances we create. Shrimps 1 – 4 Magpies. Phillips. COYS!!!’

‘When it goes out on iFollow it looks like it has the potential to be a big earner (for us).

I’m sure I’ve seen somewhere that the first 500 of away fans goes to the home club and thereafter sales go to the away club.

Though, is that league matches only? Glen seemed to think that we get half of all sales from the Newcastle match.

If that’s right and we get 20,000 away passes, then that’s £80,000+ in the coffers.’

‘Broadcast through IFollow, the money will be split 50/50 with Newcastle United, with it being a cup match.’

‘From the EFL carabao cup site

“Revenue generated from streaming Carabao Cup matches is split 50-50 between the Clubs involved. This would be the same as if fans were able to attend the match in person.”

‘Ironically, we could get a lot more money by not having fans than having them.

6,000 sell out, split 50:50 at about £15 each, or 40,000+ @ £8 split?

Newcastle fans around the country may well sign up for this, so possibly even more than that.’

‘Ordinarily, I doubt if the fixture would appeal much to Newcastle fans, but in these weird times, having been starved of football, they may well be interested enough. Fans from around the country can watch, so let’s hope for a good turnout of fans staying in!’

‘Newcastle haven’t paid for testing of our players.

Not that they should have to, but a lot of Premier League clubs have paid for testing of their opponents since the EFL no longer mandate regular testing.’

