Opinion

Morecambe fans comments on seven goal Newcastle United hammering – Interesting

Seven years ago Morecambe fans packed the stadium to see the team go down 2-0 to Newcastle United.

A crowd of 5,375 watching the home team hold their own for 84 minutes, before a late show from the Ameobi brothers. Shola and then Sammy scoring a goal each to send Newcastle through to the third round of the League Cup.

On Wednesday night it took five minutes for the game to be effectively over, a weak defence cut open and Joelinton scoring his first of the evening.

Pretty much everything from that point was simply more pain for the Morecambe fans watching from home.

Five goals and a man down by half-time, the fact that Newcastle strolled the second half and ‘only’ scored twice more, will be little consolation for the home supporters.

The anger from Morecambe fans appears to be mostly reserved for the 5-0 home defeat to Cambridge last Saturday, when a Premier League eleven turns up having cost around £110m in transfer fees, the League Two side supporters appear to be very realistic in their comments below.

Morecambe were 89th of 91 clubs in the four divisions last season, so the fans weren’t expecting it to be easy on Wednesday night.

However, many are unhappy about a perceived lack of fight from their players against Newcastle.

Watching on the stream, it didn’t appear to be lack of effort, simply lower ability players totally losing the battle in midfield, allowing Newcastle to shoot at will from outside the box.

Joelinton, Murphy and Hayden all scored with strikes from outside the box, I can’t remember the last time Newcastle scored three times in a match from outside the box, let alone do it with three different players.

Morecambe fans appear pretty philosophical about the events of last night, judging by the comments below, more prepared to gauge success or failure this season by how they do in the league.

Newcastle fans will do the same and on Sunday all eyes will be on the game at Tottenham, can the NUFC players carry forward any of the feel good factor generated last night.

Morecambe fans comment via their Shrimps Voices message board:

‘It looks like we lost our composure on the ball completely.

Which means we’re losing possession in our own half frequently with our backline exposed – hence why the opposition have had so many unchallenged potshots at goal. Any half decent pro footballer will be able to hit a good shot from 20/25 yards if they’re pretty much unchallenged.’

‘Can concentrate on the league now, glad we’re out.

It’s because no fans are there. We’d have battered them with the 12th man. The red card (at 0-4) really turned the game.

We got some money, teams that can’t enter the League Cup didn’t.

Newcastle really are the Brazil of the Premier League, they’re only just carrying on where they left off with their stunning performance against Brighton.’

‘I suppose against a strong premier League side, we were always going to be second best in skill, but to be out fought as well cannot be acceptable.’

‘Too many similarities between the Cambridge and Newcastle games for me.

The outstanding one is our lack of closing the opposition down in midfield allowing them to run with the ball into dangerous areas creating goal scoring opportunities or as last night having a shot from outside of the box with no challenge coming in from ourselves.

Newcastle showed us the art of shooting for goal and how effective it can be when given space in which to have a pop.’

‘I predicted a 2-0 loss to Newcastle. I didn’t expect anything but I still feel disgraced by the performance!

Again, just a lack of focus, concentration, discipline, pressure on the man in possession, and a huge lack of any sort of performance ON the ball!

We put out a team of 11 professional footballers and, even though I didn’t expect anything from the game, I at least expected a proper fight & more than one chance to our name.

Did we have a midfield?

Almost every time Newcastle won the ball back and attacked in the first half, it was 3/4 of them, versus our 4 defenders.

Too many in the midfield were passive and didn’t add anything to the game.’

‘Tonight was a free hit, a bonus, a chance to make some money in a time where the club can’t make any. We got beat, we have been sh.t for 8 years but the ones who loved the last 8 years have suddenly started to expect us to match a premier league side. These are crazy times indeed.’

‘We can’t be too down about the result given the talent on display from Newcastle.’

‘It was to be expected that we would lose to Premiership Newcastle but we seemed to go down without any fight.’

‘Poor result but they ARE a Premier league side! £60 million plus forward line and then Andy Carroll comes on!’

‘You could have put any league two side against that lot tonight and the result wouldn’t have been any different even with 11 men on the pitch.

The fitness and movement is ridiculous and no shame in that.’

‘It was a strong NUFC team, so what do you expect. And after we lost a man – an uphill battle.

We made some money from the iFollow takings.’

