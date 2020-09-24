Videos

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Watch official match highlights incl 7 (SEVEN) NUFC goals

It ended Morecambe Newcastle 7.

A game which saw United go through to round four of the League Cup for the first time since 2016.

Newcastle travelling to Newport County next week, another League Two opposition who are the only thing standing in the way of United’s progress to the last eight.

Hopefully this will prove a real confidence booster for certain players, Joelinton and Jacob Murphy especially.

Murphy clearly has ability but has always appeared intimidated by the step up to Premier League level, he was man of the match last night and played the key role in creating the first two goals and then scored the excellent third goal on the night himself.

As for Joelinton, the opening goal he scored was a gift, as Newcastle passed the ball around the Morecambe defenders in the box, before the Brazilian applied an easy finish.

However, his second goal and Newcastle’s fourth, was a cracker. Coming in off the left hand side (his best position?), Joelinton scored a wonderful 25 yard goal across and beyond the keeper.

The first half especially, was a combination of woeful defending and some excellent strikes from outside the box by the visitors.

Watch and enjoy the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out, including those 7 (SEVEN) goals.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Wednesday 23 September 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 5, 31, Almiron 20, Murphy 27, Hayden 45+2, Lascelles 51, Lavelle 90+1 OG

Morecambe:

Diagouraga red card 33

Possession was Morecambe 24% Newcastle 76%

Total shots were Morecambe 4 Newcastle 30

Shots on target were Morecambe 1 Newcastle 11

Corners were Morecambe 2 Newcastle 6

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark (Fraser 45), Yedlin, Ritchie, Hayden (Barlaser 62), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Carroll 62), Murphy, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Wilson, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce “We blew them away” – Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Read HERE)

(Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s cup demolition – Read HERE)

