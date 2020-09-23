Opinion

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s cup demolition

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Wednesday 23 September 7.45pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A very professional job and some sweet strikes, a night when everything went Newcastle’s way, long may it continue!

Jamie Smith:

“Comfortable, but these lads are in League 2, and struggling judging by their recent league form.

“Good to actually turn in this sort of performance though, given the raft of scares, replays and downright embarrassments at lower league grounds over the past few seasons.

“I think Murphy deserves a chance in the squad at least this year and Miggy obviously needs to start at Spurs.

“Hopefully next weeks trip to Newport can be equally as useful and encouraging.

“Probs just got to treat them as worthwhile squad exercises, as we’ll be needing yet another kind draw and a few favours from elsewhere if we’re to start thinking about Wembley and whatnot.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“That was as good as Sunday was bad.

“Some will grumble that it was only Morecambe and only the League Cup, but 7-0 away is a good performance in any game.

“I think the opposition were beaten after our first goal on 5 minutes, and it got exponentially worse for them after that with goals galore and a red card.

“Newcastle were 5-0 up at half-time, and continued to dominate the game after that, albeit with a little less intensity.

“But I have no complaints about a thoroughly efficient performance.

“No one had a bad game for Newcastle; on the positive side, I’ll single out Joelinton, who looked like a number 9 for once, and Murphy, who was excellent, particularly in the first half.

“I can’t pretend to be excited, given the opposition and the fact that it was an early round in the least glamorous of competitions, but I enjoyed the game.

“I fully expect Tottenham to stuff us in four days’ time, so for now, I’ll take it.”

GToon:

“I don’t really have any comments from this game.

“The only thing I think is that the gulf in class was similar to the Brighton game but Brighton hit the post a few times or that might have been 5 or 6 too.

“Maybe we have found our level.

“Sorry to be so negative but the Brighton game has left me numb after seeing how many light years behind a team (who finished below us last season) we now find ourselves.”

Brian Standen:

“Impressive I guess with quality finishes it has to be said!

“Jacob Murphy impressed, as did a few others, but incredibly weak opposition it also has to be said.

“One good save from Gillespie in first half does suggest he is more than equal to Karl Darlow maybe.

“Newport County next stop, pity it’s still no fans as would have been a first for many including me.”

Billy Miller:

“Well, League Two teams will be lining up to sign Joelinton now.

“Can we loan him out to get his confidence back?

“Unexpected scoreline and much needed after Sunday (and before Sunday).

“With Newport in the next round we could be making the quarter finals! Imagine that.

“We’ve been turned over by plenty of lower league teams in the past so let’s enjoy tonight.”

Dave Punton:

“League two opponents but nonetheless a welcome goal romp.

“It may be no barometer for Sunday but the team at least found their shooting boots.

“Main takeaway is that Miggy Almiron must start.”

Jamie Swan:

“After Sunday, this was a bit of a pick me up.

“However, as a mate of mine said “seen better opposition on Blakelaw field” and “Joelinton has found his level”.

“Can’t please everyone, but I thought we scored some good goals against very limited opposition.

“Was hoping for more than we got second half and we really should have had double figures.

“Shame Brighton nearly had a cricket score against us on Sunday as it has still took the shine off tonight.

“Liked what Murphy did tonight. Also like the look of Barlaser more and more.

“Bruce and players need to prove it in Prem now.”

Nat Seaton:

“SEVEN goals!!! Long time since that happened…

“I know Morecambe are only a League Two side but we have many a time fallen foul of lower league teams in the cup so this is a great win.

“Newport in the next round let’s make the most of lower league opposition again!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Wednesday 23 September 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 5, 31, Almiron 20, Murphy 27, Hayden 45+2, Lascelles 51, Lavelle 90+1 OG

Morecambe:

Diagouraga red card 33

Possession was Morecambe 24% Newcastle 76%

Total shots were Morecambe 4 Newcastle 30

Shots on target were Morecambe 1 Newcastle 11

Corners were Morecambe 2 Newcastle 6

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark (Fraser 45), Yedlin, Ritchie, Hayden (Barlaser 62), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Carroll 62), Murphy, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Wilson, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000