Mike Ashley releases official statement update on Newcastle United takeover

In a surprise move, on Wednesday night Mike Ashley has released an official statement on the Newcastle United takeover situation.

The Newcastle United owner stating that Richard Masters and the Premier League have not acted ‘appropriately’ in the matter.

Mike Ashley stating via the club statement, that the Premier League did indeed reject a Newcastle United takeover, supposedly based on their Owners and Directors test.

Whilst feeling zero sympathy for the club’s owner, Newcastle United fans will be heartened by the fact that Mike Ashley wants to pursue this and won’t let it lie.

His comments / statement suggesting that he clearly doesn’t think this is a write off and leading you to the conclusion, that the Saudi PIF have indeed indicated that their interest in a takeover does indeed remain, at least on some level.

Official Club (Mike Ashley) statement on Newcastle United takeover situation:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that the Premier League has rejected a takeover bid made by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) based on its Owners and Directors test.

This conclusion has been reached despite the club providing the Premier League with overwhelming evidence and legal opinions that PIF is independent and autonomous of the Saudi Arabian government.

The club and its owners do not accept that Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and the Premier League have acted appropriately in relation to this matter and will be considering all relevant options available to them.

Mike Ashley understands fans’ frustrations and would like to reassure them that he has been fully committed to ensuring this takeover process reached completion as he felt it was in the best interests of the club.

Mike continues to be fully supportive to Steve Bruce, the players and all the staff and wishes them well for the upcoming season.’

