Opinion

Mike Ashley QCs turning over the Premier League – Still hoping for ultimate dream

I am still clinging on to the ultimate dream.

That of the Mike Ashley QCs turning over the Premier League.

Of “The Deal” being back on the table.

Time’s running out for me.

My Dad moved down here (Hampshire) in 1950 when I was four.

He then never stopped reminding me of his three Wembley visits, everyone a winner.

Me?

Four times at Wembley, one goal and everyone a loser!

We still had some brilliant days together though, along with my brother, travelling all over the country.

Always in the away end. No tickets those days!!

I still go now when I get a ticket.

Watched the West Ham game and there were some more encouraging signs, but come on, we are absolutely miles away from playing The Beautiful Game.

Some may not like it, but playing the Steve Bruce way, will win you absolutely nothing and will slowly p.ss the Toon Army off.

Hoofing it upfield from the keeper or defender for a striker to battle for, is going backwards.

Tony Pulis must be thinking he might get another big job yet!!

Just get the deal done, spend £300m, bring in Poch and I might, just might…

