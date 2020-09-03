Opinion

Mike Ashley keeping Newcastle United scouts on furlough until after transfer window ends – Report

News on Thursday that Newcastle United scouts are set to stay on furlough until the end of October.

The end of October is when the government will end their help in paying staff at companies affected by the virus situation.

Newcastle United are the only Premier League club still taking advantage of (abusing?) the scheme, Norwich having been relegated.

The Chronicle say their information is that Mike Ashley is keeping an unspecified number of the scouting team on furlough until after this summer transfer window ends.

Their report says that amongst the members of the recruitment team still off work and being supported by government cash to help pay their wages, is European scout Paul Baker.

Quite incredible just how Mickey Mouse the running of Newcastle United is.

The Chronicle adding that: ‘Head of recruitment Steve Nickson is also back at work while first-team scout Mick Tait is starting to bottom out targets for the winter windows.’

Anybody expecting any significant signings being made, might have to think again.

Mike Ashley relying on the government to help pay relatively low paid staff (certainly compared to senior coaching staff and especially players), then thinking he will allow £20m to be paid out for a player…?

The report says that elsewhere at St James Park, Mike Ashley is allowing ‘many departments now edging towards full strength’, taking staff off furlough.

Quite astonishing the lengths he will go to, when cutting costs at Newcastle United, I suppose it is still fully nine days until the season starts!

