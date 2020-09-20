Opinion

Mike Ashley allows Steve Bruce £100m net spending on Newcastle United signings

Fair to say that not many (any?) of us predicted Steve Bruce as the new Mike Ashley appointment in July 2019.

The Newcastle United owner forcing Rafa Benitez out of the club at the end of his three year contract, not happy with the Spaniard wanting to have too much say in what went on at the club.

Instead, Mike Ashley reverting back to the patsy / puppet way of running the club, with Steve Bruce just like John Carver and Steve McClaren, given the title of head coach and not manager and the owner, not Steve Bruce, having the final say on transfers in and out.

That didn’t come as the greatest surprise, considering the build up to Rafa’s departure and Mike Ashley consistently undermining the manager, by not following through with his promises to give the NUFC manager realistic backing in the transfer market.

What wasn’t so predictable is what has happened at Newcastle United since Steve Bruce arrived…

Transfer activity since Steve Bruce arrived at Newcastle United on 17 July 2019.

Players in:

£40m Joelinton

£20m Allan Saint-Maximin

£5m Emil Krafth

£0 Andy Carroll

£0 Mark Gillespie

£0 Jeff Hendrick

£20m Callum Wilson

£0 Ryan Fraser

£15m Jamal Lewis

Total spending = £100m

Players out:

£0 Ki Sung-yeung

£0 Jack Colback

£0 Jamie Sterry

£0 Rob Elliott

Total incoming revenue = £0

As you can see above, whilst Steve Bruce may have no say on which players actually come in, the reality is that in these past 14 months, Mike Ashley has given him remarkable backing in the transfer market.

Particularly remarkable when compared to the way Mike Ashley starved top class manager Rafa Benitez of proper funds.

In only 14 months, Ashley allowing £100m to be spent on new signings.

What is more, that has been allowed without any insistence on selling any players. Not a single player sold to offset that £100m spending, players only leaving for free after contracts ended, or brought to an end in Ki’s case.

