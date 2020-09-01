News

Middlesbrough v Newcastle game disappears and clubs saying nothing – Why no communication?

I am writing this just as the half-time whistle is set to blow in the Middlesbrough v Newcastle friendly.

After a 3-0 win over Crewe and 2-1 victory over Barnsley, now Steve Bruce’s team visit Neil Warnock’s Championship team just down the road.

However, something very strange has happened.

The teams were due to be announced at noon and then kick-off at 1pm this afternoon, however, nothing went up on either club’s official websites or social media. The clubs usually giving their friendlies plenty of coverage, including regular updates throughout the 90 minutes.

Then both clubs have been removing any mention of this friendly, as though it was never ever meant to be happening…

This is how the official NUFC site listed the friendly:

Now this is how the official NUFC site is presenting the match schedule:

Now whether a Middlesbrough v Newcastle friendly is played or not, isn’t exactly important in the great scheme of things.

However, it takes Newcastle’s ongoing failure to communicate onto a whole new level.

It is quite bizarre, why not just announce it has been called off, for whatever reason? Or indeed just say it is going ahead but without any updates on etc.

Interesting to see if we will hear later whether the friendly did indeed take place or not and the reason(s) for the radio silence.

Maybe Newcastle United have made a load of exciting secret signings and Mike Ashley was worried that the shock of hearing about them involved in today’s Middlesbrough v Newcastle friendly would have been too much for some of us to handle?

Listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Newcastle win 3-0 in friendly against Crewe at training camp base near York

Wednesday 26 August – The club refuse to comment on the absence so far of Joelinton and Muto in pre-season.

Friday 28 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices announced, not a single NUFC game chosen.

Saturday 29 August (1pm) – Friendly win over Barnsley at NUFC training ground, United triumph 2-1.

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground

Saturday 5 September – Newcastle v Stoke, final pre-season friendly, 3pm kick-off at St James Park.

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

