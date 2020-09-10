News

Michael Owen with bad news for Newcastle United fans

Michael Owen says he is ‘pleased to see’ Steve Bruce still in charge as NUFC Head Coach.

Bruce having kept his job despite winning only four (two of them against 10 men) of the final twenty Premier League games after Christmas 2019, Newcastle with the third worst form in the Premier League for the final seven months of the season.

Michael Owen believes Steve Bruce can ‘build on the good work’ from last season, whilst fans pray that the new signings this week (Wilson, Fraser, Lewis) can improve a team that relied on so much luck in key games last season.

Martin Dubravka arguably was the difference between staying up and relegation but he is ruled out by injury for the opening games of this season.

Michael Owen thinks that the disappointment of not getting rid of Mike Ashley will have been at least partially offset by this week’s new signings and certainly the mood is improved, compared to the first six weeks of the transfer window without a penny spent.

However, Owen has bad news for Newcastle fans on the opening day (night) of the season, forecasting a 2-1 home win for David Moyes and his players.

The mood of the West Ham fans has been very similar to that of Newcastle supporters, unpopular owner(s) and going into the new season with a team / squad short on quality.

Despite this, Michael Owen insists the Hammers have a ‘decent squad’ and forecasts them to beat Newcastle and go on to finish top ten.

As for Newcastle, Owen doesn’t predict where they will finish this season under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, once they have lost (according to Michael Owen) to West Ham.

Looking at the odds for a top ten finish, BetVictor make West Ham 11/4 to finish top half and Newcastle 9/2. I have a feeling not many, if any, fans of either clubs will be getting money out of their pockets to back them. BetVictor think it is more likely that one or both of the clubs will be relegated than finish top ten, making Newcastle 2/1 to be relegated and 4/1 West Ham for the drop.

Maybe Mike Ashley has allowed just enough investment to scrape survival once again but so long as he is still in control, Newcastle will be rated far more likely to get a third relegation under him, than a second finish in the top nine.

Newcastle fans desperately need to see the new signings hit the ground running, if Fraser and Wilson don’t deliver creativity and goals then it could be a tough season.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“West Ham will be looking for a much better season this time around.

“They flirted with relegation for far too long and that was after I fancied them to have a really good season!

“However, I think they have a decent squad and I would be very surprised if they don’t finish in the top half of the table this time around.

“Newcastle have made a number of decent signings and although the Toon fans will be disappointed that the sale of the club is still up in the air, I am pleased to see that Steve Bruce remains at the helm and is set to build on the good work he did last season.

“I think this game may come a touch too soon for him to bed his new signings in and as such I see David Moyes’ men getting off to a winning start with a 2-1 win to the Hammers.”

