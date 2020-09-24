News

Michael Owen surprisingly very upbeat about Newcastle United despite Brighton debacle

Michael Owen has been looking ahead to Newcastle United’s visit to London on Sunday.

The 2pm kick-off sees Jose Mourinho’s side coming into the game on the back of a 5-2 away win at Southampton.

Newcastle coming into the game also after a three goal margin, although that was in Brighton’s favour, with Steve Bruce’s team not even having a shot on target.

Despite the most recent Premier League formline, Michael Owen predicts a very credible 1-1 draw for Newcastle at Tottenham.

His reasoning being that he is still not convinced about Mourinho and Tottenham, plus he puts Newcastle’s dismal defeat against Brighton, largely down to new players settling in.

Michael Owen saying up and down results and performances ‘can often happen with new players coming in and adapting to new systems and styles of play. But Steve Bruce is old enough and experienced enough to deal with that.’

Well with only five wins in the last twenty two Premier League matches for Steve Bruce and the worst PL record of manager to manage so many games (432 PL games for Bruce so far), here’s hoping Michael Owen is right for once.

Kane and Son are clearly Tottenham’s biggest threat, so a lot will depend on whether Newcastle can cope with them.

As for NUFC, fans are hoping Callum Wilson can prove the answer this season, although with Joelinton scoring twice against Morecambe, no surprise if Steve Bruce uses that to justify a return for the Brazilian to the side, probably on the left side.

Two weekends ago, Newcastle got their tenth win at West Ham in the Premier League era.

Amazingly, for a club that are notoriously bad travellers to the capital, NUFC have also won 10 times at Tottenham in this PL era, including four victories in the last six visits, with that Joelinton winning goal in August 2019 the latest.

These are the two clubs that Newcastle have had more PL away wins at, than any other.

Tottenham were totally bossed by Everton in their opening home match but will surely come at Newcastle thinking they can get goals, can NUFC have a chance if Steve Bruce shows some attacking intent and tactical nous?

Michael Owen speaking to BetVictor:

“There seems to be a slightly more positive vibe about Tottenham in recent times and the loan signing of Gareth Bale will have really lifted the spirits and hopes of the Spurs fans.

“Newcastle have had a topsy-turvy start to the season with a really promising win in their first match followed by a disappointing defeat in their second.

“This can often happen with new players coming in and adapting to new systems and styles of play.

“But Steve Bruce is old enough and experienced enough to deal with that.

“Despite their 5-2 Premier League win against Southampton last time out, I’m still to be convinced by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham and I’m going for a 1-1 draw in this one.”

