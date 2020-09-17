News

Michael Owen claims Newcastle United fans ‘delighted and excited in equal measure’

Michael Owen believes Andy Carroll is ‘back to his marauding best’, based on the 88 minutes he played at the London Stadium last Saturday.

Whilst goalscoring debut makers Hendrick and Wilson ‘played very well’, according to the former Newcastle United striker (shirker?).

Michael Owen declaring that ‘Newcastle United fans will have been delighted and excited in equal measure’ with what they they watched on their TVs last Saturday.

All wins are very welcome, especially kicking off the season, and whilst it was a promising performance, Newcastle fans will be interested to see what happens over the course of a fair few more matches before getting too ‘delighted and excited’ about this season’s possibilities. Despite looking so poor, West Ham still managed to hit the bar twice, waste at least two other great chances, whilst dominating possession, having more corners and more shots on target, Newcastle scoring from both of their efforts on target, as Fabianski ended the match without having made a save.

It was a much changed but very strong (at least on paper) Newcastle team on Tuesday night but a weakened Championship Blackburn side completely dominated with 65% possession, 16 shots to Newcastle’s five, plus 10 corners to NUFC’s three (all stats via BBC Sport). Newcastle had only two efforts on target, one a feeble Joelinton ‘backpass’, the other the excellent one moment of quality in the whole game as Almiron set up Ryan Fraser for his match winning goalscoring debut.

There is no doubt that Wilson looks a cut above Newcastle’s other goal ‘threats’ and all four other signings have shown varying amounts of promise on their debuts as well, however, a certain amount of the extraordinary Steve Bruce luck from last season appears to have reappeared to help produce the two clean sheet wins.

In contrast, Brighton found themselves having more possession, shots and corners on Monday, yet lot 3-1 to Chelsea. Graham Potter will be hoping that they will be taking more advantage of possession and chances than they did last season, when managing a feeble 39 goals, only one more than Newcastle’s Premier League total.

Michael Owen predicts a 1-0 win for Newcastle and if that comes true, it will be the first time ever that Newcastle United have scored a goal in a top tier match at St James against the Seagulls.

Brighton haven’t spent many seasons in the top flight of English football but since Newcastle beat them in the 2016/17 promotion season, there have been a terrible trio of matches at St James Park. In both 2017/18 and 2019/20 it ended 0-0, whilst in 2018/19 it finished 1-0 to Brighton.

So with that background, if Newcastle produce a convincing performance and win, with a few goals, Steve Bruce will maybe have a few more believing that this season could end up better than had been anticipated.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Newcastle United fans will have been delighted and excited in equal measure, at the positive signs shown by their team in their opening 2-0 win against West Ham.

“Both debutants, Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick played very well and rounded off their performances with a goal apiece.

“And with Andy Carroll back to his marauding best, things look very good right now for United.

“Brighton boss Graham Potter was generally pleased with his team’s performance in their 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday night but knows they will need to improve if they are to avoid flirting with the relegation zone this season.

“I feel sure that Brighton will improve but on this occasion, I fancy a confident Newcastle United to secure a 1-0 win and add to their positive start to the season.”

