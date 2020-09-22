News

Michael Gove delivers devastating news to Newcastle United fans on Tuesday morning

Michael Gove has delivered the news that Newcastle United fans were dreading.

The Government minister appearing on BBC News this Tuesday morning.

Michael Gove asked if as previously announced / planned, fans of Newcastle and the other clubs would be allowed back into stadiums from the start of October, his blunt answer was ‘No’ to the question.

The scheduled home match with Burnley on Saturday 3 October was set to be the first game since February when Newcastle fans would be back inside St James Park but that is now not happening.

Ironically, the 29 February 2020 saw a 0-0 home draw against Burnley, but plans for up to 15,000 Newcastle fans to be at the game on 3 October are now shelved.

With the way the virus situation is heading, it would be a brave man to forecast football fans back at Premier League games (or in lower leagues) any time soon.

An announcement is expected later today from Boris Johnson regarding nationwide restrictions / measures, which are rumoured to be going to be very similar to what was imposed on the north east recently.

The Prime Minister will very likely include the situation regarding fans (not) returning to stadiums in his briefing today.

Michael Gove interviewed on BBC News this morning (Tuesday 22 September):

Interviewer:

“Fans were meant to return from the first of October, is that not happening now?”

Michael Gove:

“No.

“It was the case that we were looking at a staged programme of more people returning,

“It wasn’t going to be the case that we’d have stadiums thronged with fans.

“We’re looking at, for the moment, at how we can pause that programme.

“What we do want to do is ensure that, as and when circumstances allow, we get more people back, because the virus is less likely to spread outdoors, than indoors.

“But, again, it’s in the nature of major sporting events that there’s a lot of mingling.

“People look back now at the beginning of the pandemic and of course look at some of the major sporting events asking the question, why they were allowed to go ahead.

“One of the things we must do now, whatever the wisdom of the decisions made then, is to look at sporting events now with caution.

“But of course we also recognise sport is a vital part of this nation and we’re looking at everything we can do to support our athletes, our great clubs, through what will be a challenging time.”

Reports in the Times and on BBC Sport had said ahead of today, that a coalition of 100 sport bodies, including the Premier League, the Football Association, Rugby Football Association, England and Wales cricket board, Lawn Tennis Association, Rugby Football League and many more had written to the prime minister asking for financial support.

The sporting bodies anticipating that today’s news was coming and asking for support for the sports sector, as there has been for the arts.

Serious fears now that many football clubs, as well as clubs / organisations in other sports, could go under unless getting financial help.

