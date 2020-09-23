News

Michael Flynn “Would we want Newcastle United? Well yes!”

In this season’s crazy Carabao (League) Cup schedule, Michael Flynn has already guided his club through three rounds in the space of two and a half weeks.

Before the month is out, Michael Flynn and his Newport County players will have also completed a fourth round tie.

The week commencing Monday 28 September see them taking on either fellow League Two outfit Morecambe, or Premier League Newcastle United.

Asked for his preference, Michael Flynn is in absolutely no doubt who he wants to take on for a place in the last eight: ‘Would we want Newcastle United [in the next round]? Well yes!’

The Newport manager’s reasoning…’Because we are more likely to be on Sky TV and I want this football club to reap the benefits of a performance like that [beating Watford].’

On Tuesday night, Newport easily beat Watford 3-1 to send them through to round four and playing the winners of tonight’s Morecambe v Newcastle tie.

Watford’s only effort on target was the goal via a penalty, whilst Newport had 14 shots to only three for the Championship side.

It was the second time this season that the League Two side have beat a team two levels above, having defeated Swansea 2-0 in the first round. Then defeating League Two Cambridge in the second round.

Michael Flynn enjoying the win over Watford and looking forward to hopefully playing Newcastle United:

“We have outplayed a Championship club that has just come down from the Premiership, a fantastic performance.

“Would we want Newcastle United [in the next round]? Well yes!

“Because we are more likely to be on Sky TV and I want this football club to reap the benefits of a performance like that [beating Watford].

“We have budgeted up to January without fans but if we have to go beyond that, it won’t be comfortable, TV coverage is important.

“The FA Cup is still the best cup competition in the world, in my eyes, but it is still a huge achievement to have reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in the club’s history, having beaten two Championship sides.

“It’s always nice to beat a team a couple of divisions above you.”

