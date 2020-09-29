News

Martin Dubravka gives Good news / Bad news update on his injury

After two and a half years without missing a Premier League match, Martin Dubravka has had to sit out the season so far.

Thankfully the absence of Newcastle’s number one keeper doesn’t appear to have negatively impacted the team, so far, with Mark Gillespie keeping two clean sheets in the League Cup matches.

Whilst most importantly, in the Premier League we have seen Karl Darlow keep a clean sheet at West Ham and end up man of the match at Tottenham as he single-handedly earned Newcastle a point. Maybe Martin Dubravka might have saved one of the Brighton goals but certainly the change of keeper didn’t affect that result, a feeble performance without an NUFC shot on target and Brighton cruising to a three goal victory.

Martin Dubravka revealed at the end of August (see below) that after having an operation in Leeds, he had flown home to recuperate and the expectancy was around two months before he could be back, making it around the end of October hopefully. Indeed, in a later interview Martin Dubravka outlined a real worst case scenario, saying that two former teammates had suffered the exact same heel injury and had missed four months of football.

On 9 September 2020, we had a typically ridiculous Steve Bruce claim that Martin Dubravka was doing so well in his recovery he could be back in only another four weeks and playing again from around 7 October, which would have only been just over five weeks of recovery. Steve Bruce repeatedly does this, seemingly thinking he needs to put out positive news on returns from injury, even though they hardly ever prove correct. A worry also for Newcastle fans concerned at the serious injury problems since Steve Bruce arrived at Newcastle United, whether the Head Coach wanting to rush injured players back too early, leads to more serious injury issues.

The 8 October 2020 was a massive date in the calendar for both Ciaran Clark and Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia up against Republic of Ireland in their European Championships 2020 play-off.

Ciaran Clark looks certain to miss after Steve Bruce confirmed he is back on the injury list after having been brought back and played in the League Cup this season.

Now we have Martin Dubravka confirming that Steve Bruce was once ridiculously astray with his claims on the keeper being back playing by around 7 October (the day before the Euro play-off).

Martin Dubravka giving a bit of a good news / bad news update on his injury.

Obviously with such a massive match, if there was any way he could have played, then Martin Dubravka would have done so.

The NUFC keeper now telling his international teammates (and Newcastle fans):

“My ankle is healing.

“Even though that is good news, it won’t allow me to travel to Slovakia and play for the team [against the Republic of Ireland], it would be too much of a risk.

“I am sorry I can’t help the lads out but that is the reality.”

Reading between the lines, it appears to be that the original Martin Dubravka timeframe of recovery is looking set to be the case, with hopefully the keeper back in action by the end of October.

A big decision for Steve Bruce then, if Karl Darlow keeps the form up that he showed on Sunday. One thing for sure though, the last thing we need is Bruce risking Martin Dubravka by throwing him into action before he is 100%, at least Darlow’s form should help guard against that.

Martin Dubravka speaking to Sport.SK – 28 August 2020:

“During the penultimate run in Slovakia before leaving for England, when I was working on the set individual plan [provided by Newcastle United), I injured my ankle.

“I immediately informed the coaches in Newcastle.

“After arriving in England, I still trained despite the pain, but after three days I had to stop.

“A scan revealed the damage to the ligaments and I have already had a small operation in Leeds.

“Immediately after that [operation], I boarded a plane and went back home to Zilina.

“I will now rehabilitate here [in Slovakia] for two weeks and then I will go back to England.

“I will know more after two or three weeks when the brace is taken off.

“I will stay in communication with the club doctor and inform him how the procedures are going here in Slovakia.

“They injected into the damaged area.

“Unfortunately I have a crack there, which requires a break of about six to eight weeks.

“It heals differently for everyone of course and I think that despite the fact that I was still training [back on Tyneside] after the injury, we caught it [the injury] early enough.”

