Mark Lawrenson sly comment on Joelinton goes embarrassingly wrong

Sky Sports have recently had a clear out with the likes of Charlie Nicholas and others going the distance, maybe it is long past the point when BBC Sport should also have done the same, starting with Mark Lawrenson.

The lack of professionalism from the former Liverpool player is embarrassing.

He has forecast Liverpool (predicts a 1-1 draw at Chelsea) not to lose this weekend, which is the 159th Premier League in a row, where he has predicted the scousers won’t lose.

Can you imagine the stick Alan Shearer would get if doing the same with Newcastle United?

So many former players end up with these jobs as pundits and see it as an easy job for life, not feeling the need to do even the most basic research.

Yet another example of this from Mark Lawrenson ahead of this weekend’s upcoming matches.

He predicts a 2-1 home win for Newcastle United, which would be a double first for NUFC against Brighton. As they have never beaten the Seagulls in a top flight game at St James Park AND never ever scored a goal in a top division match at home against Brighton.

However, the embarrassing thing isn’t that Mark Lawrenson has predicted Newcastle to win on Sunday.

Instead it is his cheap sly joke at Joelinton’s expense, in order to try and make a point about this summer’s transfer activity by Newcastle United.

If you are going to do something like this, you should at least bother to check your facts first.

Mark Lawrenson declaring: ‘It is always a nice feeling when your new striker scores straight away. Compare Wilson’s instant impact to Joelinton last season, who did not break his Premier League duck until June.’

The reality of course was that Joelinton only took two weeks to score his first Premier League goal for Newcastle, scoring the winner at Tottenham in his third appearance.

The problem was the next 10 months, until the Brazilian scored his second and final goal of the season.

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“I thought Newcastle have had a great transfer window and they proved it last weekend with their win at West Ham.

“Two of their new signings, Jeff Hendrick and Callum Wilson, scored which is always nice, particularly Wilson’s goal.

“It is always a nice feeling when your new striker scores straight away.

“Compare Wilson’s instant impact to Joelinton last season, who did not break his Premier League duck until June.

“Brighton had chances against Chelsea but they didn’t take them.

“I think they will be fine this season in terms of avoiding the drop but who will score their goals is still a concern.

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Brighton 1.”

