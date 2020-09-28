News

Lord Sugar spits his dummy out as Newcastle equalise against Spurs – Classic comments

Lord Sugar (Alan Sugar) is a businessman and also responsible for unwatchable / unmissable (delete as appropriate) TV programmes.

In addition, he is a Tottenham fan, plus a former owner of the club as well.

Via his personal Twitter account, Lord Sugar isn’t shy of putting out his opinions on Spurs.

On Sunday, no surprise to see him wade into the final minute controversy.

Lord Sugar via Twitter:

“This hand ball rule is a total joke.

“Newcastle called handball every time we were in our box.

“It’s a new way of cheating intimidate the ref or deliberately head the ball at the defenders arm and hand.

“Disgrace.”

Some very interesting / amusing replies below to that Lord Sugar tweet.

Newcastle fans and neutrals enjoying the moment and the squeals of Tottenham supporters such as Lord Sugar as they spit their dummies out.

Maybe though the most intriguing / amazing ones, are from Spurs fans who seemingly believe that what happened yesterday in the final minute, was the result of some brilliant underhand diabolical planning and practice on the training pitch.

I can safely assure you, in 14 months of Steve Bruce being at Newcastle United, none of have seen any evidence whatsoever of clever work on the training pitch ending up in some brilliant rehearsed move coming to fruition in an actual match.

Replies to that Lord Sugar tweet:

Jamie Swan:

“It is a joke, totally agree tbh.

“However not as much of a joke as someone calling themselves Lord.

“For that reason, I’m out. Suck on VAR Alan!’

Alister Williams:

“It was the 3rd occasion Andy Carrol headed the ball directly at Eric Dier, it’s purely a new way to cheat.

“The rule has gifted a team a goal when they weren’t good enough to have an effort on goal through normal play.”

Stuart Binney:

“I think it unlikely he was deliberately heading the ball at Dier but if he was and he played for a top team, it would called pushing the rule to its limit and would be deemed as clever gamesmanship.

“You’ll remember Jürgen Klinsman then? I also think the rule should be changed.”

Craig:

“He was pushed in order for him to lose balance and outstretch his arm.

“So almost deliberately a tactic they’ve used on the training pitch.”

James Croydon:

“Nobody cares when West Brom suffered an incorrect handball decision last night in the lead up to Chelsea’s third goal yet poor old Spurs get caught and everyone is crying?!”

YWAS:

“Newcastle failed to register a single shot on goal all game, this one feels like more of an injustice.”

Danny Robinson:

“I’m a toon fan and it was a shocking decision, and even more embarrassing performance from us (bar darlow) but to say Carroll deliberately headed the ball at their arm is absolute nonsense.”

John Doyle:

“Everyone agrees the rule is wrong and needs changing. But if you are suggesting a player wins the ball and while in the air takes a conscious decision to deliberately head the ball at the arm of a defender you are talking through your backside – although that would not be unusual.”

Chris:

“Lord Sugar, my team can’t head the bloody ball at the goal, how the hell are they supposed to be good enough to aim for an arm?”

Alfie Solomons:

Aye and what was your reply when a Toon fan shouted at ya that his Amstrand computer was knackered: “Tough”

