Opinion

Lee Clark says Newcastle fans ‘forget about the takeover a little bit’ because of signings

Lee Clark has been talking about how things are at Newcastle United.

The Newcastle fan and former player says that ‘Positivity is great around the club at the moment, however, there is still a little bit of fear factor because it wouldn’t be Newcastle if after such a great start there won’t be a trip up along the way. But the feel good factor is strong around the city due the quality of the squad.’

Lee Clark also talks about ‘…every player in fact, must surely be going into training at the moment with the place absolutely bouncing. It must be electric, the camaraderie and the fun they must be having when they get down to work.’

Talking about the transfer window, Lee Clark says: ‘I think the signings this summer has made Newcastle supporters forget about the takeover a little bit. What’s been positive about it as well is is that they can see that Mike has been really pushing for this sale.’

As for dealing with the takeover situation in the background, Clark says ‘….it’s a good job we’ve got a manager of Steve’s experience because he just gets his head down and cracks on with the players and gets them moving forward.’

Whilst I am a lot happier after the signings of Fraser, Lewis and Wilson, as compared to how I felt before they came in, I can’t quite buy into what Lee Clark is claiming as the mood that is supposedly sweeping Tyneside.

Newcastle fans were encouraged by the win at West Ham but they were playing a club whose fans are the least optimistic in the whole of the Premier League about this season, who point to severe weaknesses in their team, especially both full-backs, and Newcastle took full advantage of that. Newcastle won 2-0 but scored with their only two shots on target, whilst a very poor Hammers side still hit the bar twice, wasted at least two other great chances, plus had more possession, more corners and more shots on target.

To be talking about this as some unbelievably brilliant start to the season is way overboard. If Newcastle put say seven or eight results AND performances together, then we can start thinking that way, but one display against a poor side???

When talking about the Blackburn game, Lee Clark said it was great that they won and that Steve Bruce put out what looked such a strong side BUT the reality was that they were really poor, scored with the only serious effort on target, whilst Championship Blackburn dominated possession, corners and had more shots on target.

Also, talking about a few hopefully decent looking signings in a transfer window making fans forget about the takeover. I don’t think so. Fans welcome any scraps of positivity whilst Ashley (calling him ‘Mike’, what is that all about???) is still here BUT the only thing supporters are truly interested in, is him selling the club. After 13 years we know that there is no future whilst he remains. Yes at last ‘Mike’ wants to sell the club but only because the Saudis have offered far more than it is really worth, Ashley’s only concern is for himself and banking even more money, not the club and certainly not the fans.

Lee Clark is 100% a Newcastle fan but reality is that he moves in different circles to your average fan, he is best mates with Steve Bruce, has worked at the club during Mike Ashley’s reign and calls him ‘Mike’, we have a few other words we call him…

Remember as well, Newcastle United and Norwich were the only two Premier League clubs to use the government’s furlough scheme and take money off taxpayers to pay staff, with the Chronicle reporting that Mike Ashley is still doing this right up to the end of the furlough scheme in October, with those still furloughed including scouts until AFTER the transfer window has ended. Not forgetting the abysmal way that fans have been treated by ‘Mike’ right through this virus crisis, the owner even refusing to allow even any proper communication by the club with supporters.

Yes we welcome any positive signing, result or performance but Newcastle United is still rotten to the core under Mike Ashley and anybody thinking we are already on easy street this season should maybe wait a little longer.

Lee Clark talking to Tribal Football:

‘I think the signings this summer has made Newcastle supporters forget about the takeover a little bit.

What’s been positive about it as well is is that they can see that Mike has been really pushing for this sale. The announcement this week that he has set up a legal team that helped Manchester City get over their UEFA issue shows that Mike means business and that he thinks this sale can take the club to the next level.

Newcastle United were happy with how things were conducted and they are fighting for it. I hope it won’t detract but it shows that Mike, Lee Charnley and the people above are wanting to try and do something to show the fans, ‘listen it wasn’t anything to do with us about why this deal didn’t go through’.

They’ve let the statements out at the right time. Who knows what could happen, let the legal people sort it out. And it’s a good job we’ve got a manager of Steve’s experience because he just gets his head down and cracks on with the players and gets them moving forward.’

Bouncing:

‘…every player in fact, must surely be going into training at the moment with the place absolutely bouncing.

It must be electric, the camaraderie and the fun they must be having when they get down to work.’

Top ten:

‘If Steve Bruce can pull one more striker out of the hat before the window shuts then I’d be very confident that the squad, as long as there’s no major injuries, can certainly push for a top ten place. And that’s not just getting excited after one result, that’s looking at the entire squad. I think they ran it close last season but probably ran out of steam. But this squad compared to last season is far stronger, far more Premier League experienced and has a lot more difference makers.’

Blackburn:

‘They got another encouraging result against Blackburn without being at their best. Steve made changes and you look at the team there and think that’s still a strong team.’

Positivity:

‘Positivity is great around the club at the moment, however, there is still a little bit of fear factor because it wouldn’t be Newcastle if after such a great start there won’t be a trip up along the way.

But the feel good factor is strong around the city due the quality of the squad. The fans were already desperate to get back into St. James’ Park, but I think they are even more desperate to get into the ground now and see this new group of players.’

