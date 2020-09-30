News

Killer stat from Tottenham match proves why Miguel Almiron should always be in the team

Things don’t always work out for Miguel Almiron in the attacking half.

Of course, the ultra defensive Steve Bruce tactics make it all but impossible for any Newcastle player to really impress going forward.

Tottenham on Sunday was yet another classic example, Bruce having his entire team camped around the edge of their own penalty area.

Miguel Almiron yet again forced to play as an extra defender, rather than given the chance to use his pace and ability going forward.

To be honest, the Paraguayan didn’t have the greatest of time on Sunday when in possession, though once again, very difficult when your starting point is so deep on the pitch and so few options to pass to and so little movement in the rest of the team.

However, regardless of him in possession, what you always get, every time, is maximum effort from Miguel Almiron, even / especially when asked to do his defensive duties so regularly.

This killer stat from the Tottenham match proves why Miguel Almiron should always be in the Newcastle team.

The Other 14 is a Twitter account that specialises in stats and tables for the players and teams other than the ‘big 6’ in the English Premier League.

Here The Other 14 have come up with some great analysis and their latest is a table showing which players have made the most combined tackles and interceptions in the course of the third round of PL games.

The only Newcastle United player to feature, absolutely no sign of central midfielders Shelvey and Hendrick, or indeed anybody else.

However, Miguel Almiron getting stuck in as always, making four tackles and one interception.

That is the difference between Miggy and most of his teammates, he really means it when he goes to close down the opposition and hassle them.

Steve Bruce’s ridiculous tactics meant that Isaac Hayden wasn’t allowed to play in midfield, he the only other one who really tries to make life difficult for the opposition usually, outside of the NUFC defence.

