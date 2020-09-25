Opinion

Karren Brady is the comedy gift that keeps on giving – West Ham delivering the punchline

Last Saturday (19 September 2020), Karren Brady wrote a newspaper column with the headline: ‘A Premier League stadium is safer than your living room right now so it’s hard to understand delay in allowing fans.’

We are all desperate to see football fans back inside stadiums but it becomes an own goal to those hopes, when you have this comedy genius pushing the case for supporters back watching matches.

So many times in the past she has wrote such embarrassing stuff, often about Newcastle United.

Why a vice-chair of another Premier League club thinks this is acceptable is beyond me.

In this latest Karren Brady comedy classic last Saturday in The Sun, she wrote the following:

‘It is becoming increasingly difficult to see what the delay in bringing back spectators to football is all about…a Premier League football stadium is the safest place you can be. Safer than your own living room.

Our highly supervised environment means supporters are safer in there than if they were mixing informally in their own homes.’

‘My plea for the return of sizeable crowds is by no means all about the loss of revenue…’

‘The bottom line is the clubs of the Premier League and EFL are run by responsible people.

We know how easily the virus can be passed from person to person and we are well aware of ways to prevent this happening.’

‘The precautions taken against players catching it have been exhaustive and highly successful.

Staff have become expert testers and players, with very few exceptions, have not strayed.’

Mike Ashley must be so grateful, that Karren Brady and the other clowns at West Ham so repeatedly do their best to take the spotlight away from the countless shameless actions of the Newcastle United owner.

On Tuesday, only three days after Karren Brady made those comments about fans back watching West Ham in the stadium safer than your home, precautions exhaustive and highly successful, stadium the safest place you can be, clubs likes West Ham run by responsible people, not all about the loss of revenue…

We had this.

West Ham are at home to Hull in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, only 70 minutes before kick-off, West Ham find out that David Moyes and two of his players, Josh Cullen and Issa Diop, have tested positive for the virus.

They are already at the London Stadium and so obviously the game is called off and a new date needing to be found.

No, David Moyes and the two players sent home, West Ham and Hull in consultation with the authorities, agree to play on and that is that…West Ham win 5-1 and into the last 16.

It turned out that Hull had turned down West Ham’s offer to pay for tests for their team ahead of the match.

Maybe not a great surprise when you take a couple of factors into consideration.

If Hull agree to test their players and there are positive results then those players can’t play.

However, you also have this ludicrous situation of West Ham finding out the results of tests only 70 minutes before kick-off, when manager, squad and club officials who are in the same bubble, will all have been mingling freely ahead of the match.

Newcastle United have already played at West Ham and it doesn’t now give you the greatest confidence when looking back, knowing that the Hammers could leave things so late in getting virus results ahead of a match.

They say the secret to great comedy is…timing.

Well on this occasion you certainly have to admire Karren Brady, writing all of that on Saturday and then her own club delivering such a punchline only three days later.

