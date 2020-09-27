News

Jose Mourinho takes vow of silence after Newcastle United spoil his super Sunday

Premier League matches at St James Park used to leave Jose Mourinho speechless.

Then on 15 July 2020, Jose Mourinho watched his Tottenham team win on Tyneside, his first ever PL victory away at the Magpies.

Harry Kane (2) and Son providing the goals in a 3-1 victory, Matt Ritchie the consolation goal.

Just over two months later and Son hits the woodwork twice, Harry Kane forces at least six saves out of Karl Darlow.

Jose Mourinho not quite so talkative after today’s match at the Tottenham Stadium…’If I want to give some money away I give to charities. I don’t want to give to the FA so I prefer not to comment.’

The Spurs boss and his team on the receiving end of a cracking VAR decision in the final minute.

Very much a Sky Sports Super Sunday, although not for Jose Mournino.

Jose Mourinho:

“The performance was very good, so the performance was not heartbreaking, the performance was really good.

“That was a consequence of the evolution of the team, very solid defensively, not giving chances to the opponent.

“Always in control, huge ball possession, lots of chances, Man of the Match has to be their goalkeeper [Karl Darlow] – very, very happy with my team’s performance.

“The first half performance was really, really good, even the second half was solid.

“The team was always in control.

“We managed to keep them away from our box, but on one occasion we couldn’t, and we lost two points.

“It was an amazing performance, very good. We deserved the points.

“That’s football.

“I react during the game but the game is finished and I don’t want to speak about it.

“If I want to give some money away I give to charities.

“I don’t want to give to the FA so I prefer not to comment.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

