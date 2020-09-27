News

Jamie Carragher loves what he sees in Newcastle match “Absolute disgrace. It is an absolute joke.”

Jamie Carragher was the lucky man c0-commentating on Newcastle’s game.

Steve Bruce and his players visiting Tottenham in this third round of Premier League matches.

At the final whistle the scouser was ever so slightly agitated, as Newcastle walked away with a point.

Jamie Carragher celebrating this NUFC away draw with: ‘It is an absolute disgrace. It is an absolute joke.’

The Sky Sports pundit declaring: ‘Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, I can understand that. But everybody else in this country will say exactly what I am saying and what I am thinking.’

Well, I am not so sure about that.

Indeed, I think probably the overwhelming majority of people were simply laughing at Tottenham and Jose Mourinho in particular.

That is how football works.

The enjoyment when other people suffer the sheer unfairness of this stupid game.

VAR playing a blinder, along with the stupid new handball rules.

Would people, including Jamie Carragher, have been quite so outraged if this daft decision had gone against Newcastle United?

I’m not convinced.

Jamie Carragher talking to Sky Sports:

“There have been other decisions that have been given as penalties like this.

“Eric Dier has jumped up for the header, has absolutely no control of where he arms are going when he is jumping.

“I hope that is not a penalty.

“It is.

“It is an absolute disgrace.

“It is an absolute joke.

“Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, I can understand that.

“But everybody else in this country will say exactly what I am saying and what I am thinking.

“Eric Dier jumps for the ball, has no control where his arms are going to be.

“There’s a header half a yard away from him, hits him on the back of an arm, has no idea what is going on.

“This is a joke.

“Whether it is the Premier League, the FA, FIFA, Collina, whoever is involved in this.

“Stop it.

“Because you are ruining football for everybody.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

