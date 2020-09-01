Opinion

Is the Newcastle United takeover moving on in the background with all of us blissfully unaware?

We can all dream and hope of a brighter new future and my hope is that Newcastle United is still for sale.

Are the Saudi PIF and co still at the table for a Newcastle United takeover?

Is Henry Mauriss and his supposed bid genuine? What about the Singapore lot?

Also, is there another bidder that nobody has got wind of?

It has gone really really quiet but silence is sometimes a good thing with this sort of scenario, is it not?

After all of the media fanfare and leaked stories hitting the back pages of the papers in recent months, is it finally being played out in confidence?

This is how it’s supposed to be done, isn’t it?

My hope is that anyone…and when I say, anyone, I do mean anyone at all, is looking at buying us.

I really couldn’t care if we are relegated.

We just need whatever it takes to get us out of this stalemate with Mike Ashley still in control.

Anything has to be better than where we are now. It matters not which division we are in, when we are being ran as we are. The only person gaining is the odious one.

As a fan, what difference would it make to us being stuck in the Championship being ran like this, or even League One?

There is no point in supporting or hoping for anything at all while the club is ran in such a destructive way, none what so ever. There simply is no hope.

I for one am hoping that something is going on in the background regarding a Newcastle United takeover, no matter who the buyer is.

Fingers crossed it’s all sorted out ASAP.

