I’m not very keen on Steve Bruce and this is why…

I’m not going to beat around the bush about Steve Bruce.

My dislike for the current ‘lump of lard’ managing my beloved Newcastle United goes back many years.

It annoys me immensely when he regularly gets referred to by media and fans alike, as being ‘one of our own.’

The first time I properly realised that he most certainly wasn’t, was in October 1996, when we tortured his beloved Man Utd.

At half-time, with Newcastle leading by two goals, Steve Bruce, who was a Sky pundit for the day, just could not get his head around the fact that Newcastle had been awarded their first goal, despite every single camera angle proving that Peacocks header had crossed the line by more than two feet.

At the time, Steve Bruce was playing for Birmingham City, and at the end of the game, as he sat with a face like a well smacked backside, his fellow pundit Kenny Dalglish teased Bruce by reminding him of where he was born.

Roll onto October 2010 and it was Newcastle’s turn again to smash five past Bruce’s latest fancy, Sunderland, on yet another Sky Super Sunday at St James Park.

Instead of accepting defeat in a gracious manner, Bruce instead went into a sulk because Daydream Believer had been played upon the final whistle.

To use his actual words this “was typical of THEIR etiquette”, and he vowed he would have a word with the SOL public announcer, and have his own song played when they beat us in the reverse fixture. We still haven’t heard it!

Steve Bruce has also managed Huddersfield, Sheff Utd, Wigan(twice), Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Hull, Aston Villa and Sheff Wednesday. He has left at least four of those clubs in acrimonious circumstances, showing not one iota of loyalty or decency, and has even been put on ‘gardening leave’ at Palace because of his own desire to break his contract, only a few months into the job.

His cheery, sometimes seemingly gleeful interviews, whilst discussing the breakdown in the recent Newcastle United takeover negotiations, have hardly softened my opinion on this pretentious charlatan.

Self-preservation is obviously the name of his game; he’s not daft, and knows that when we do eventually get the ambitious owners we deserve, he will be gone.

The sooner the better!

