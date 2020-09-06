Transfer Rumours

Ian Baraclough says Jamal Lewis can’t complete Newcastle United move until Tuesday

News broke on Saturday morning that a bid had been made by Newcastle United to buy Jamal Lewis, the offer reported as somewhere around £13.5m – £15m plus add-ons, with some of the reports also claiming that the bid had already been accepted by Norwich.

After Norwich lost 3-1 to Luton on Saturday, after the game Daniel Farke was quizzed on whether Jamal Lewis was indeed signing for Newcastle.

The Norwich boss said that if it was down to him he wouldn’t sell Jamal Lewis, or any of Norwich’s other best players but said he wasn’t ‘naive’ and he understood that those running the Canaries may have to do so in the overall ‘best interests’ of Norwich City.

Jamal Lewis is currently in Belfast with his Northern Ireland teammates, having flown back from Bucharest after playing the full 90 minutes as his country got a 1-1 draw with Romania.

Now Lewis’ international manager Ian Baraclough has been asked about the situation and whether the Norwich left-back might leave this international get together early, in order to complete a move to Newcastle.

Baraclough is insistent that this won’t be the case, with Jamal Lewis set to play on Monday night against Norway in their Nations League match.

This means it would be Tuesday at the earliest before the 22 year old could travel to Tyneside and take his medical and sign on with Newcastle, assuming that both clubs and player are in agreement.

Newcastle fans are desperate for some positive news and with Steve Bruce confirming on Saturday that Paul Dummett yet again has injury problems, NUFC are yet again currently without a fit and available left-back, never mind having competition for the position.

On Saturday, Manquillo was once again asked to play out of position on the left and looked uncomfortable there, whilst Yedlin was poor on the right and should have done far better on Stoke’s winning goal. Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie have both at times filled in as emergency left-backs but the pair were also nowhere to be seen, Bruce confirming after the game that they are both injured as well.

Paul Dummett hasn’t played any competitive football for eight months due to injury and has been plagued by injuries season after season, in contrast Jamal Lewis featured in 37 of Norwich’s 38 PL matchday squads last season and as well as a pre-season with Norwich, is training and playing for Northern Ireland.

If / when he does sign, Jamal Lewis would be clearly fit enough to play against West Ham next Saturday and even though he would only have a couple of days training at most with his new NUFC teammates, he would surely start.

Now Newcastle United just need to get the signing done.

Ian Baraclough asked whether Jamal Lewis would be leaving the Northern Ireland camp early to complete a move to Newcastle United – As quoted by the Pink Un:

“I spoke to Jamal [Lewis] before we came in [about a potential transfer happening] and again face to face, his head’s in a good place.

“He knows chances may come and go, club speculation, but he deals with that very well.

“I’ve not noticed any disappointment in his work or in his play, he’s okay.

“He won’t be leaving the camp [to complete a move], he’s been part of the group recovery [on Saturday].

“I have heard nothing so I’m hoping he’s at dinner.

“The Liverpool one is probably gone for now but there’s no reason why it may not come back in a year or two’s time, there are a lot of clubs being linked with him.

“He knows that at the right time he and his family will make a decision of benefit to him.

“Because one club doesn’t happen for him, it doesn’t mean other clubs aren’t interested.”

