Opinion

‘I supported Mike Ashley in the past for his financial policies and measured approach but now…’

Never have the Newcastle United fans been so insulted as they have in the past four weeks.

Now we are informed by Steve Bruce (via the media) that none of the main target signings have been missed to date.

Such a load of tripe, we have secured the services of two free agents, re-signed one player for two years only and been linked with a selection of past it no-hopers.

Running alongside this we have the total hogwash speculation that Newcastle are about to sign, or are close to a deal, with a list of players each valued in excess of £25m.

While I supported Mike Ashley in the past for his financial policies that underpinned a measured approach to sustain the club, while a more expansive owner was found. Ashley has totally taken his eye off the club and is now letting it drift into oblivion after the failed takeover. We are now at a point where no one knows what on earth is the true picture – utter madness .

As Newcastle United fans we watch in wonderment as the rest of the premier league spend their monies in a controlled selective fashion, to secure the right players to add to and increase the potency of their squads.

As for NUFC, we are shopping at the very bottom of the barrel.

Let me say now, we are prime candidates for relegation. Also, our style of play would even drive the rats out of St James Park and who would blame them, as yet another embarrassing season is about to unfold .

Let’s talk about what we have, or more importantly, what we have not got.

Basically, not a single potent centre forward. Joelinton is a £40million disaster, Carrol and Gayle are injury prone and both lacking top quality skills and it appears no specific quality strikers targeted as must haves to satisfy this glaring need.

What on earth have the manager and scouting teams been doing in the past year? Obvious to all what was needed.

I for one have now fled the magpies nest in terms of financial support.

All I can say is that like many others, I will sadly now look for their results with diminishing interest whilst Mike Ashley remains.

