Opinion

Huge problems at Newcastle United and Steve Bruce is so limited but this is the main cause

I have woken up with a stinking headache, thanks to a mixture of Guinness, Moretti and Newcastle United.

I felt that it was warranted given the horrendous shambles we witnessed as fans on Sunday.

We begun the season with two straight wins, a fairly solid one against West Ham, followed by a poor performance but fortunate victory against Blackburn in the cup.

Then we had Brighton yesterday and after that I don’t even feel like we are back to square one, if anything we look even worse than last season.

Newcastle United have signed some decent looking players in Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis and Mark Gillespie, whilst to date not losing any of our best players. Most of us felt the squad was better for it, they were regarded as decent, unspectacular but competent enough signings that would make us good enough to avoid another relegation threatened season. Maybe a finish around 10th or higher seemed not impossible.

Yesterday though there were no tactics, no competence, beyond naivety, and simply no clue from the man that some pundits claimed was better than Rafa Benitez .

Yesterday I had my first ever article published on The Mag, suggesting that a Europa League qualification wasn’t out of the question…I was ridiculed for it and I admit I felt ridiculous within eight minutes of that car crash of a game yesterday

My expectations were not to finish in a Europa league spot but genuinely felt with a bit (a lot!) of luck, a good run and with the signings added, with no major injuries or sales, it didn’t seem impossible.

I initially said before the season started that a third successive 13th place finish was my opinion. After that rubbish yesterday I think I’d bite your hand off for 13th.

The pundits seem to love Steve Bruce, a blue eyed boy in the eyes of the media. However, his record as a Premier League manager is awful, over 20 years in management and he hasn’t learned anything. Statistically the worst we have ever appointed in terms of his Premier League record prior to the job.

There are huge problems at the club and Steve Bruce is not the main cause. He is limited as a manager but does seem to care a bit more, in comparison to the likes of McClaren and Pardew, after a terrible performance. Mike Ashley though will always be the problem at this one great club.

Ashley doesn’t care about the football, what the fans want, just money. Steve Bruce is cheap, happy to have the job, and (hopefully) capable of getting enough results to keep the club in the Premier League on the cheap. Sounds easy, doesn’t it?

It’s all good and well allowing a manager a £100m net spend so far in the 14 months he has been here, but when Steve Bruce is one of the worse in the league, what is the point??

Fans get branded as deluded, wanting and expecting too much. That’s all we hear from the media, pundits, rival fans across the country.

I’m sick of hearing…“Newcastle think thy should be challenging for the top four”…”They expect to win trophies.”

Give it a rest, we simply want an owner that cares, that wants the team to be the best it can be. Is that really too much too ask??

The club is truly inept…with an inept owner, an inept managing director and an inept head coach, or whatever you want to call him.

Have a great week all fellow fans.

