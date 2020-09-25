News

How the Carabao Cup draw now looks for Newcastle United after Thursday night results

The Carabao Cup draw is now a little clearer after Thursday night.

Newcastle United of course booked their place in the last 16 on Wednesday night, hitting seven past a stunned Morecambe side.

Last night, we saw the two favourites for the competition in action but unfortunately no upsets.

Man City for once didn’t play an at least fairly strong team, making numerous changes.

They did dominate the match still but only had four efforts on target and took until 15 minutes to go and finally beat Bournemouth 2-1.

No such problems for Liverpool, their much changed team had their shooting boots on just like Newcastle, putting five past Lincoln before the home side managed a couple of goals of their own. However, final score was Lincoln 2 Liverpool 7.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa played a weakened team but still dominated Championship Bristol City, winning 3-0 away from home.

This is how the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw now looks after Thursday night’s results:

Liverpool v Arsenal

Burnley v Manchester City

Brentford v Fulham

Everton v West Ham

Aston Villa v Stoke

Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea

Newport County v Newcastle United

Brighton v Manchester United

The Spurs game at Orient was postponed this week and needs to be rearranged, who knows when they will fit that into their busy schedule.

Decent news for Newcastle ahead of Sunday, as Jose Mourinho took a strong squad to North Macedonia last night, Spurs winning their Europa League match 3-1 with the likes of Kane, Son and Alli all involved. Hopefully the travelling and diminished preparation time will help give NUFC a helping hand.

No match date announced yet but next midweek (week commencing Monday 28 September) will see the fourth round matches played, including Newport v Newcastle.

After Thursday’s results and sadly no upsets, looking at the matches above, being realistic, if Newcastle get through, then the most likely other seven contenders will be Man Utd, Tottenham or Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Man City, Liverpool or Arsenal, Brentford or Fulham.

With the first four rounds of the competition being completed by the end of September, if Newcastle are still in the competition when we get to October, there is then a three month wait for round five, with games to be played in the week commencing Monday 21 December.

I can’t find any mention of when round five will be drawn but there’s no hurry with games not until December.

If Newcastle do get through to the fifth round, then there will be no continuation of Steve Bruce’s canny luck in the cup draws, though I would say NUFC would have a two in seven chance of a draw that would still give them every chance of making the semi-finals.

The fourth round ties I am looking at are the ones involving Fulham and Aston Villa, as very winnable.

However, playing any of the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea, Man Utd (or Brighton!), Tottenham, would be tough.

It would be nice to find out just what Steve Bruce would do with team selection in the fifth round, which would be amongst a very busy period of Premier League fixtures in the festive period (Newcastle have six Premier League matches between 12 December and 2 January, a fifth round Carabao Cup game would be fitted in between Fulham at home and Man City away).

Obviously, Newcastle in a decent place in the league table could / would be key.

The one-legged semi-finals are then in the first week of January 2021, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 28 February.

With the Government announcing that restrictive virus measures could be in place for the next six months, including fans not allowed into matches, that would / could take us right up until the end of March 2021, well past the Carabao Cup final…

