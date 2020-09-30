News

How Carabao Cup draw line-up now looks for Newcastle United after Wednesday night results

The Carabao Cup draw is now a little clearer after Wednesday night.

Newcastle United of course booking their place in the last eight, stumbling through against Newport County.

Trailing for 82 minutes until Jonjo Shelvey scored a cracking goal in the 87th minute, then amazing everybody by winning a penalty shoot-out.

This is how the full fifth round Carabao Cup draw line-up now looks after Wednesday night’s results:

Liverpool or Arsenal

Manchester City

Brentford or Fulham

Everton

Aston Villa or Stoke

Tottenham

Newcastle United

Manchester United

So as well as Newcastle United already in the quarter finals, we also have Man City, Man Utd, Everton and Tottenham through.

The other three fourth round ties are to be played on Thursday night, with Aston Villa, Fulham (or Brentford) and Liverpool set to go through.

The Liverpool v Arsenal match kicks off at 7.45pm on Thursday night and following that match, the fifth round Carabao Cup draw will take place. Games to be played the week commencing Monday 21 December.

If we ‘re honest, for Steve Bruce’s incredible luck to stand any realistic chance of continuing, we need the fifth round draw to see NUFC drawing the winners of the either the Fulham or Aston Villa ties on Thursday night.

Newcastle have six Premier League matches between 12 December and 2 January, the fifth round Carabao Cup game will be fitted in between Fulham (currently scheduled Sat 19 December) at home and Man City away (currently scheduled Sat 26 December).

Obviously, Newcastle in a decent place in the league table could / would be key.

The one-legged semi-finals are then in the first week of January 2021, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 28 February.

With the Government announcing that restrictive virus measures could be in place for the next six months, including fans not allowed into matches, that would / could take us right up until the end of March 2021, well past the Carabao Cup final…

