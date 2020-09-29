Opinion

Frank Lampard has given the green light for loan deal – Steve Bruce needs to act fast

As revealed this morning by Sky Sports, Frank Lampard is willing to let Ruben Loftus-Cheek leave Chelsea on loan to allow him the chance of game time this season.

Current opportunities at Chelsea are limited for RLC given the new arrivals over the summer and the form of Mason Mount in particular.

Mount last pre-season (2019), should have been the one The Toon went for after a successful spell on loan at Derby (under Lampard’s reign) and potentially wasn’t going to get in the starting line-up for Chelsea straight away.

Fast forward to now and following a decent season wearing blue last year, Mount now finds himself as a key player for the Blues and call-ups for England have only enhanced his reputation further.

This leaves RLC in the position where game time will be limited given they have also signed Havertz, Ziyech and Werner to complement existing players like Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Barkley and Kovacic to name but a few.

RLC has worn the three lions strip 10 times whilst never really getting game time week in, week out at Chelsea (only 15 Premier League starts for the West London club so far for the 24 year old), where fellow English players Shelvey, Hayden and Longstaff could only dream of a viewing from the stands by Southgate, never mind getting a phone call and a week away in an England camp.

Loftus-cheek could really offer some long needed power, skill and creative prowess in the centre of the park and could be the missing link between a sometimes vacant centre midfield and the lone front man which we have seen time and time again under the reigns of both Rafa and Brucey.

This was highlighted clearly on Sunday against Spurs again. Wilson never had a decent ball played to him for 90 minutes to allow him to cause a threat and is never supported by the two men behind him – Shelvey and Hayden, they simply do not enter the opposition penalty area in normal game play, neither make forward runs or charge at defenders, how can they when we are sat on the edge of our own 18 yard box for the whole game?

RLC has the potential to change our game, out-muscle defensive midfielders and run hard at defences. Making these sorts of runs causes panic for the opposition and with the likes of Miggy, ASM and Fraser (who are all not the strongest) they too could profit from the power and pace the Loftus-Cheek could bring.

This could be Brucey’s big chance to find a proven premiership player in the centre of the park who could change a game for us and won’t cost £35m like unproven Boubakary Soumare would have done back in January.

This could be the difference between another relegation battle, or a real coup, which sends us marching up the table early doors and fighting for a top 10 place sooner rather than later.

The central midfield we currently have would definitely be improved with the arrival of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Brucey should be on the phone as we speak – Loan signing, England International, creative in the centre of the park………..what are we waiting for?

Get this message to Brucey because this has to be a no-brainer, no more Kenedys, Bentalebs or Lazaros, lets tap into the quality loan player market instead!!!

