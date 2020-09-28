News

Former top referee rules on THE Tottenham v Newcastle United controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Tottenham v Newcastle United match incident.

In the very final seconds of the game, Jonjo Shelvey sends a free-kick into the very deepest corner of the penalty area in the final minute of added time. Andy Carroll wins the header and it strikes Eric Dier’s arm, the Spurs defender with his arm raised as he jumps with his back to Carroll.

Referee Peter Bankes looks at the TV screen at pitchside after VAR flags up the incident, then gives a penalty.

Dermot Gallagher says that by the letter of the law, referee Peter Bankes had to give the penalty to Newcastle.

The former top PL referee saying that the law now states that ‘if the hand is above the shoulder, it is going to be penalised.’

Dermot Gallagher adding that now there is no option for the referee to deem such incidents as ‘accidental’ anymore.

Gallacher making clear where he stands on the law now: ‘So unfortunately, the referee had no choice but to give a penalty.’

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Incident:

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Correct decision.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“We certainly by the letter of the law [it has to be given].

“What I want to emphasise here, is that there been so much aimed at the referees over the weekend.

“Eric Dier becomes a victim of the law here because he has his back to the ball, his arms are raised, he doesn’t know he is going to do it.

“Equally, Peter Bankes and Kevin Friend at Crystal Palace are equally victims because they have to apply that law.

“It states that if the hand is above the shoulder, it is going to be penalised.

“Well that was clearly above the shoulder.

“It was accidental I know, but there’s no caveat in there to say that accidental handball is no longer punishable.

“So unfortunately, the referee had no choice but to give a penalty.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

