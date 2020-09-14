News

Former top PL referee rules on this West Ham v Newcastle United controversial incident

West Ham v Newcastle on Saturday night saw the Magpies take all points at the London Stadium.

Goals from Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick deciding the contest.

The match did though come with some controversy when it came to what decided the result.

At 1-0 down, West Ham claimed a penalty, but replays showed that despite the ball striking Jeff Hendrick’s arm, it clearly wasn’t a penalty.

A Hammers claim that looked to have at least some substance, was when they questioned whether Callum Wilson’s opening goal should have stood. The striker high with his boot as he touched in Hendrick’s header ahead of Fabianski’s dive.

Graeme Souness making his mouth go, saying it definitely should have been disallowed.

However, former top Premier League (and lifelong Newcastle fan) Mark Clattenburg has pointed out why Graeme Souness is wrong (as is often the case…).

Mark Clattenburg talking to The Mail:

“I see Graeme Souness was adamant Callum Wilson’s opening goal for Newcastle should have been disallowed for dangerous play – but he is wrong.

“From one angle, I understand what he is saying, Wilson’s boot is high, his studs are showing and it looks like he is head-on with West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

“But the truest angle of the incident shows you that Wilson gets there in front of the keeper. The striker is entitled to go for that and Fabianski just isn’t quick enough.

“You have to remember as well, the keeper is coming out with his fist, it is not a case of foot against head, like it would be elsewhere on the pitch.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

