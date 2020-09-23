News

Florian Lejeune pipped for man of the match award on debut by Joselu

Florian Lejeune moved on loan for the season to Alaves just less than two weeks ago.

Yoshinori Muto then shortly following the defender out the door, also going on loan to La Liga. The Japanese striker joining Lejeune’s old club Eibar for the season.

Despite La Liga continuing with five subs allowed in matches, Yoshinori Muto was an unused substitute at the weekend as Eibar lost 2-1 away at Villarreal.

However, Florian Lejeune got his first start for Alaves, lining up on the left as one of three centre-backs, playing the full 90 minutes as his loan team lost 2-1 away at Granada.

A disappointing result but Florian Lejeune could be pleased with his own personal contribution. The defender getting good coverage in the Spanish media for his performance and as you can see below, almost getting his team’s man of the match award.

WhoScored produce automated ratings for all players in every match in the major European leagues.

These were the ratings from Lejeune’s debut game:

As you can see, Florian Lejeune getting a higher rating (6.8) than any of his teammates, apart from one…

Yes, step forward Joselu, a surprise hit last season with 11 La Liga goals for Alaves, the former Newcastle striker has started off in great form.

Joselu grabbing his first goal of the season at the weekend, in only his second game of the season and getting a rating in the game of 8.3 as Alaves’ best player.

Nominated for La Liga goal of the week, you can see Joselu’s sweet free-kick strike below (click on play and then click watch on YouTube and his goal is at 0.14):

Good luck to both Yoshinori Muto and Florian Lejeune (and Joselu!) for the rest of this season.

