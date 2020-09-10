Opinion

Extraordinary West Ham fans comments ahead of kick-off against Newcastle United

West Ham fans have been ‘looking forward’ to the Premier League kick-off on Saturday.

The Hammers meeting Newcastle United in an 8pm kick-off behind closed doors.

Very interesting to read what the West Ham fans have been saying about this game against Steve Bruce and his players. Some quite extraordinary comments if you are an outsider.

In their pre-season friendlies, the Hammers did lose 5-3 to Bournemouth last weekend but before that they had beaten Brentford, Ipswich and Wycombe, scoring 11 goals in that trio of games and only conceding three.

However, the utter despondency amongst most West Ham fans is especially difficult to understand when you look at their form at the end of last season, which only ended seven weeks ago. Their final seven PL matches saw three wins, three draws and just the one defeat.

Maybe even more puzzling is that they see Newcastle United arriving with a positive outlook, considering NUFC had the third worst Premier League over the final 20 games of last season, including only four wins, plus only picking up one point in the final five games.

A lot of their despair appears to come from the transfer market, only making Soucek a permanent signing but selling the promising Grady Diangana to West Brom has helped put them in profit so far in this window. However, that has to be put in the context of having spent £200m over the course of the previous two seasons, with a net spend of some £140m.

The overwhelming verdict of West Ham fans is that Newcastle have made some good signings this week, plus the vast majority are seeing only defeat as the most likely outcome on Saturday night.

Here’s hoping they are judging this correctly, always a strange feeling when the opposition fans are far more confident of your team winning that you are.

West Ham fans commenting via their Knees Up Mother Brown message board:

‘The worst part about this is there is no way to even possibly be excited or up for it with this match.

Look at newcastle, they have 3 key new signings, there is a sense of excitement there, you want to see how these new additions workout for your club. They’re going to be well up for it.

Then you look at us and its whatever. Wilson and Fraser will have a field day if they’re cleared to play.

And I know the transfer window is still open for a bit, but let’s be honest who in their right mind comes to us after getting drubbed through september?’

‘All hinges on if that Saint Maximin is playing. If so, 1-3, if not 1-1 for me.’

‘Has always looked to be all pace but no end product when I have seen him (I know I shouldn’t put things like this in the match thread before the game).

Nearly 2k mins of football last season and just 3 goals (only 4 assists too).

He should have had a hat trick against us at our place, but he couldn’t hit a barn door.

He was largely a passenger in the game at St James too, which we certainly had the better of.

Not too much to worry about in this game, their signings will not have had enough time to settle (Wilson from the bench maybe – loves a goal against us). If Soucek is given the all clear, and Rice comes back without any worries, we will pinch a win here.’

‘No way we’re beating this lot, we couldn’t beat them in the 3 games we played them last year (including pre season), they’ve strengthened, we haven’t and they have a team unity…’

‘I would not in the least be surprised if we lose this one 3 or 4 nil. Callum Wilson nailed on to score and Shelvey.’

‘It’s laughable but this is a borderline must win game.

We lose this we could be heading until November and beyond with no points and an already low confidence side being on the floor.’

‘0-3

We haven’t bought, we’ll get an injury in the first half to one of Bowen, Antonio,Soucek, Rice or Fabianski.

I really can’t see us getting anything out of the game… I don’t like Bruce, I don’t think he’s a good manager, but he has a well drilled squad that has been bolstered by new blood.’

‘Relegation fight starting early this season.

We could be bottom after 7 with nil points!’

‘I know the Gods are conspiring against us, the players are revolting, GSB are revolting, the stadium is revolting, but despite everything, I think we’ll kick off with a morale boosting win.

I have no idea why I think this, I just do. It’s just experience of life, I suppose, but it’s how these things happen, – it’s how these sort of things pan out.

We are in disarray, on paper, we stand no chance, but sometimes, logic fails and the complete opposite happens and it is for this and no other reason, I think we’ll pick up a morale and confidence boosting win.

In all probability, it will be the only one we do get, this side of November, but I think we’ll get it, all the same.’

‘3 nil Newcastle all day long, unless he brings in a left back to freshen things up a bit.’

‘Reckon we win with Rice and Soucek back. Will need to keep it tight.’

‘If Soucek can play I’m optimistic of a win. Both him and Rice were missing for the Bournemouth debacle.

They are two massive players for us.’

‘I think we can afford to be more expansive against the weaker teams in the league at home… get at them and go two up in the first half.

Even if you have a blip, you still stand a chance of pinching a winner.’

‘It is not the worst first game of the season and we looked really good against them up at St James Park just over a month ago.

It will be close, with goals, 2-2, maybe one of us nicks it 3-2.

Their new signings will not have had a chance to fit in, and even if they had, they are not world beaters (Wilson has a good record against us, who doesn’t??).’

‘Soucek back is great news. We now have a chance!’

‘I was really looking forward to the new season but it feels like it’s all turned to sh*t before it’s even started.

Hopefully prove me wrong but I think we’ll start off with a defeat.’

‘It will end 0-0 and both coaches will be perfectly happy with that.’

‘Never dreaded a season as much as I have this one. 0-1 Loss.’

‘West Ham fan Shelvey to set up a Carroll hat-trick..’

‘Cresswell starting means fun for the rapid Newcastle front line 1-3.’

‘Doesn’t Callum Wilson normally score when he plays against West Ham?

Last thing I wanted to hear was him signing for Newcastle.

Add in the pace of Saint Maximin and its fair to say it could be tricky.’

‘Any result is possible, but I’ll be amazed if we can get through the game without Wilson or Carroll scoring.

Can’t help but notice all the other teams are managing to sign players despite the Covid effect..’

‘0-3 and I actually don’t care – the enjoyment won’t return until the criminals in charge have gone.’

‘Past caring.

Will be playing golf instead And probably won’t even check the score til after the game

Yes that’s what it has come to now.’

‘8-0 Newcastle.

St Maximine will get 5.’

‘I actually feel really sorry for David Moyes.

How on earth he is supposed to make our defense remotely workable beggars belief.

With no pace in midfield we will get totally steamrollered.

For the best part of 55 years I have watched us under achieve but in the main with some passion.

Now I feel completely bereft of passion. Like others I am starting to feel like I couldn’t care less.

Still, on a happier note I tested positive for Covid yesterday.’

‘I hate Callum Wilson and now he is going to score against us again ffs.

I hate him so much i wish he would of stayed at Bourenmouth and we would be safe from him but now the ratboy will score and it will make me sick.’

