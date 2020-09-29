News

Dilemma for Newcastle United as Miguel Almiron gets call up

Miguel Almiron was back in the Newcastle United first team on Sunday.

The 26 year old giving a typically energetic performance as he helped United grind out a very unlikely point at Tottenham.

Almiron had been left out of the starting eleven in the opening two Premier League games of the season, however, a combination of injury / fitness issues and the Brighton performance, saw him back in the team.

Now we have an interesting situation as Miguel Almiron has been called up by Paraguay for upcoming internationals.

They play Peru at home on 8 October and then Venezuela away on 13 October, those games followed by Newcastle United currently scheduled to play Man Utd at home on 17 October (subject to change for TV).

#Albirroja | Eliminatorias #Qatar2022 🇶🇦🏆 Lista parcial de convocados por el DT Eduardo Berizzo para los partidos ante Perú (08/10) y Venezuela (13/10). ¡Vamos Paraguay!#ElSueñoQueNosUne 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/Kr6g9etJBo — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) September 28, 2020

With the virus situation, last month FIFA gave clubs the power to block international call-ups if they have quarantine fears.

After consultation with Uefa they confirmed that general release rules won’t apply if clubs can show they have justifiable concerns regarding quarantine issues. Usually, clubs can’t then select somebody for their next match if refusing to allow them to go on international duty.

There has already been widespread reporting that a number of so far unnamed Premier League clubs will indeed block players travelling to certain locations, with South American countries said to be a particular concern for some.

The two matches for Miguel Almiron and Paraguay are World Cup qualifying matches, so a lot harder to justify not releasing players for the games, rather than friendlies.

This was always going to be a concern, internationals meaning players from all around the World flying to numerous countries and mixing in confined spaces for an extended period of time.

Especially when it is simply the case that not all countries / clubs will have the same levels of testing / protection. The resources that the Premier League clubs have and the English FA, will be very different to those elsewhere, meaning that simply the money isn’t there to pay for similar levels of protective measures.

