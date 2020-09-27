Opinion

Deserved penalty and first NUFC shot on target in over 3 hours – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Sometimes you think you have seen it all from Newcastle United and then you see the events of Sunday in North London…

Abysmal negative tactics from Steve Bruce, no shot on target in over three hours of Premier League ‘action’, 23 shots for Spurs, 12 of them on target, Darlow making at least six saves from Harry Kane alone, Son hitting the woodwork twice…

Then in the final seconds the commentators laughing because Newcastle United have ‘created’ their best chance of the game, a mix-up in the Tottenham box seeing one Spurs player blast the ball off a teammate and it rebounding just wide of the goal.

Only for the last laugh to be for those of a black and white persuasion.

This weekend has seen an absolute frenzy as daft penalties have been given with the daft new ‘handball’ law.

Basically, if you can get the ball kicked off the arm of an opposition player and that arm is not in front of their body, you stand every chance of getting a spot-kick.

Well, the previous ones have been topped today.

A very deep cross to the very back corner of the 18 yard box, nowhere near the goal. Carroll heads the ball and Dier has his back to him, his arm raised automatically as he jumps. Ball strikes back of arm, long delay, VAR says penalty and Newcastle have the chance of their third shot on target of the season.

Only two on target against West Ham on the first day and two goals.

None at all against Brighton.

Now in the 97th minute after a shot on target free 96 minutes for NUFC, Callum Wilson smashes home the equaliser.

Funny old game.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

