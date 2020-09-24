News

Derek Adams verdict on Newcastle United “Nights like this tell you what a real football player is…”

You have to feel for Derek Adams.

The Morecambe boss watching his team concede 12 goals at home in three hours of football this past week.

The West coast side had finished third bottom of League Two last season and on this showing, difficult to see them even matching that.

However, the season hadn’t started in this vein for Morecambe, the first two rounds of the League Cup seeing them advance past Grimsby on penalties after a 1-1 draw, then a 1-0 win at home against Oldham.

Their opening League Two match a credible narrow 2-1 away defeat to Cheltenham who finished fourth last season.

For the Morecambe manager, Wednesday night will be one that he will be telling his players not to take to heart.

Derek Adams declaring after the seven goal hammering:

‘The gulf in class between League Two and the Premier League is massive. Nights like this tell you what a real football player is…how to control the ball, how to pass it, how to create and take chances. They are real football players, that’s why they are paid the money they are, that’s why people go out there and spend the money they do on them.’

A very good night for Newcastle’s players when they did everything asked of them but reality is that Sunday sees Newcastle’s Premier League players having to play against other Premier League players, all eyes on whether the NUFC team can carry some renewed confidence into the match at Spurs.

Derek Adams:

“It was an extremely difficult night…

“Newcastle were absolutely outstanding.

“The way they passed the ball, the way they pressed and the goals they scored, they undoubtedly deserved to go through.

“To win 7-0 away from home, they respected the competition very well.

“You just have to see the team they put out, the goals they scored.

“The sending off at 4-0 didn’t help us but they were excellent.

“The gulf in class between League Two and the Premier League is massive.

“Nights like this tell you what a real football player is…how to control the ball, how to pass it, how to create and take chances.

“They are real football players, that’s why they are paid the money they are, that’s why people go out there and spend the money they do on them.

“They were a real credit to Newcastle United and their manager [Steve Bruce].

“Newcastle put on a show tonight.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Wednesday 23 September 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 5, 31, Almiron 20, Murphy 27, Hayden 45+2, Lascelles 51, Lavelle 90+1 OG

Morecambe:

Diagouraga red card 33

Possession was Morecambe 24% Newcastle 76%

Total shots were Morecambe 4 Newcastle 30

Shots on target were Morecambe 1 Newcastle 11

Corners were Morecambe 2 Newcastle 6

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark (Fraser 45), Yedlin, Ritchie, Hayden (Barlaser 62), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Carroll 62), Murphy, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Wilson, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

