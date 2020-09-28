Transfer Rumours

Deportivo Municipal have accepted Newcastle United offer for Rodrigo Vilca – Report

In mid-September we heard about Newcastle United’s interest in Rodrigo Vilca.

The 21 year old midfielder / playmaker who currently plays for Deportivo Municipal in Peru.

It was The Mail who broke the story earlier this month and they said that once the deal was complete, in order to help the player adapt to the more physical game in England, Newcastle would likely send Rodrigo Vilca out on loan in order for him to get regular football and get used to the physicality of football here.

Now on Monday, Diego Montalvan, who is a sports journalist with Telemundo Deportes, a part of NBC, reports that Deportivo Municipal have accepted Newcastle’s offer for Rodrigo Vilca, though he doesn’t put a price on the deal.

He does though report that the playmaker will play one last game for his current club, on Wednesday night when Deportivo Municipal take on Universitario in a league match.

The journalist saying that then Rodrigo Vilca will make arrangements to fly to England and complete his transfer to Newcastle United.

Diego Montalvan adding that after signing, Newcastle will then spend a few months working with the player and assessing him, before deciding on a likely loan club in January to give Vilca first team football and help him adapt to football here.

The playmaker having scored three times in eleven starts this season, his team currently 12th in the league table.

The original reports in the English media claimed that Newcastle United would pay only an initial £250,000 for Rodrigo Vilca, although later ones claimed it would be closer to £500,000.

Whatever the price tag it certainly appears that he would be one for the future and not the here and now, giving him time to develop physically and mentally to football in England.

The player has also been involved already with the national team after being called up by Peru.

Any mention of Peru will see many fans going misty eyed thinking back to the great Nobby Solano. A dream of a player and hopefully one day we will see a similar level of talent playing for Newcastle United.

