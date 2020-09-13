News

David Moyes unhappy in defeat to Newcastle ‘Didn’t particularly think it was officiated well tonight…’

Always a pleasure to hear what David Moyes has to say after a defeat.

The aftermath of an opening day 2-0 defeat to Newcastle being no exception.

November 2019 saw Newcastle win 3-2 at the London Stadium but Pellegrini took the credit for that one, David Moyes not back in the hotseat until the following month (December 2019).

Last night though was all the work of David Moyes.

It was a particularly massive game for the Hammers, as the fans are kicking off as usual and David Moyes desperately needed three points against Newcastle, as the next six games for West Ham are against clubs who finished top eight last season.

With Saturday’s feeble performance, difficult to see West Ham picking up many (any?) points before they get to November and face a team that weren’t top eight last season.

A bit of a classic as well from David Moyes in trying to muddy the waters of last night’s defeat, declaring ‘I didn’t particularly think it was officiated well tonight…but that’s not the reason we lost.’

Well why bring it up then if not a reason to try and deflect from the failings of himself and his team? Even though claiming the officials were not the reason West Ham got beat, Moyes is clearly trying to suggest they played their part. The only big failing of Stuart Attwell last night was the incredibly poor way he dealt with cynical fouls on Allan Saint-Maximin, the referee allowing them countless hacks that were never even attempts to get the ball, before finally he produced a yellow card.

An additional bonus from this win was that it was achieved without ASM hitting top form, partly because of the lack of protection from Stuart Attwell.

ASM started 23 of the 38 Premier League matches last season, winning 10 of them, Newcastle winning only one of the 15 the French winger didn’t start.

Saturday was one win from one start for ASM but the display suggests that if he is missing this season at all, it won’t have quite the same drastic consequences hopefully.

David Moyes reflecting on losing to Newcastle United:

“I didn’t enjoy the performance and didn’t enjoy the game.

“We didn’t show enough quality and I thought it was a disappointing game.

“I didn’t particularly think it was officiated well tonight…but that’s not the reason we lost.

“It was miles off what we did at the back end of last season.

“We hoped that we would start off the same way, in the same form we were at the end of last season.

“We didn’t tonight, Newcastle made it difficult for us, but I’d have liked us to have done much better.

“The group who played tonight played very well, only six weeks ago.

“We were one of the form teams at the end of lockdown, we hoped we could get another good performance out of them tonight, but it wasn’t to be.

“We’ve got to make sure we look at the next game, concentrate on playing better than we did tonight. We can do, we can play much better than we showed tonight.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

