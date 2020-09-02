News

Darragh MacAnthony declares “I’m happy to help Steve Bruce’s transfer budget this summer”

Darragh MacAnthony has declared: “Newcastle do have a massive sell on which is fine, that is how we do business in football.’

Not shy of the media, the Peterborough United owner happy to share details of Ivan Toney’s move to Brentford.

Peterborough Today quoting Darragh MacAnthony talking on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, reporting that the ‘massive sell on’, is understood to be 30% of the £9.7m profit Peterborough have made on the player, Buying him from Newcastle United for £300,000 two years ago and now selling the striker to Brentford for £10m.

This puts Newcastle’s sell on clause at £2.91m to pocket.

Darragh MacAnthony saying: “I’m happy to help Steve Bruce’s transfer budget this summer.”

Well it certainly needs some help from somewhere…

It would appear that Newcastle could be in line for a few more quid down the line, as the Peterborough boss states: “We have inserted some fantastic add ons into the deal and they are very achievable. We could easily make a few more millions down the line and in fact I’d say that’s guaranteed.” Presumably NUFC entitled to 30% of any future money Posh might bank from the Ivan Toney deal.

Darragh MacAnthony also revealing that Peterborough still owed Newcastle £100,000 in instalments from buying Ivan Toney back in 2018.

Peterborough Today quoting Darragh MacAnthony from his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast:

“The deal with Brentford was actually done seven weeks ago. They did suggest a pandemic discount, but I told them the price stayed the same and to be fair to Brentford they conducted themselves brilliantly throughout the process.

“I had made a promise last August to Ivan’s father as Championship clubs were interested in him then that we would keep him for another season, he would win the Golden Boot and help us get promoted, and then we would sell him.

“It’s very tough when a player say on £3k a week knows he can triple his wages by moving and I am happy to have helped Ivan’s career. He’ll become a multi-millionaire.

“We have inserted some fantastic add ons into the deal and they are very achievable. We could easily make a few more millions down the line and in fact I’d say that’s guaranteed.

“One club did wind me up by offering half of what Brentford offered and when I said no they said they’d just wait until January, sign him on a pre-contract and we wouldn’t get a penny for him.

“That’s not the way to negotiate with me. I was not born yesterday. I’ve done over £60 million of transfer business in my 15 years at Posh. I know what I’m doing and I knew what I had in Ivan.

“Ultimately we have pulled off close to a miracle in getting such a fee for a player in the middle of a pandemic.

“Newcastle do have a massive sell on which is fine.

“That is how we do business in football.

“The big add-ons are why we got Ivan so cheap in the first place.

“I’m happy to help Steve Bruce’s transfer budget this summer.

“Newcastle were great to deal with two years ago when we signed Ivan and they were great to deal with again in the last few weeks.

“We actually still owed them £100k on the original deal as we were paying in instalments!”

