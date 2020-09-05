News

Daniel Farke says wouldn’t sell Jamal Lewis to Newcastle if his decision but he is ‘not naive’

Daniel Farke watched on as his Norwich side lost 3-1 to Luton Town in the League Cup first round.

Not such a surprising defeat when you take into account the relegated Canaries were missing and astonishing 15 players due to international call-ups (Newcastle have two players currently away with their countries).

One of the fifteen absent players was Jamal Lewis.

The 22 year old left-back is away with Northern Ireland and played the full game on Friday night as they got a 1-1 draw away in Romania.

After the game, it was no surprise that Jamal Lewis was one of the main topics when Daniel Farke was quizzed after today’s 3-1 defeat.

News breaking this morning that a bid has been made by Newcastle United to buy the Norwich defender, the offer reported as £13.5m – £15m plus add-ons. Some reports also claim that this bid has been accepted by Norwich.

When asked about this morning’s media reports, Daniel Farke wasn’t keen to comment.

However, the Norwich boss said that if it was down to him, he wouldn’t sell Jamal Lewis, or any other of their best players.

That is in an ideal world though and Daniel Farke added: ‘But I am not naive. Decisions have to be made in the interests of the club, not just the head coach. If the board and our sporting director has a situation where they have to make a decision in the best interests of the club they are better placed than me.’

Daniel Farke asked whether Jamal Lewis is signing for Newcastle – As quoted by the Pink Un:

“Not my topic at the moment.

“I told everyone for the past 24 hours I just wanted to concentrate on this game, nothing else.

“But I have spoken a lot about this situation and nothing has changed.

“If there is something in the background that is up to Stuart Webber, our sporting director, to make any decisions.

“From the sporting point of view we need our best players and I wouldn’t sell any of our best players.

“But I am not naive.

“Decisions have to be made in the interests of the club, not just the head coach.

“If the board and our sporting director has a situation where they have to make a decision in the best interests of the club they are better placed than me.”

