News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham – Wilson, Carroll, Hendrick, Lewis all start

The Newcastle team v West Ham has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the London Stadium at 8pm.

The Magpies looking to improve on a record of only four wins in twenty Premier League matches since before Christmas 2019.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach said that Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff were all ruled out.

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Carroll

Subs

Gillespie, Almiron, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Sean Longstaff

An interesting starting line-up…Carroll paired with Wilson, or who knows what formation it is.

Three new signings on the pitch and two on the bench.

