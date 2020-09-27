News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham – Ritchie, Almiron, Wilson, Hendrick all start

The Newcastle team v Tottenham has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at at 2pm in North London.

The Magpies looking to make it five wins from their last seven visits to Spurs.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach said that Ciaran Clark was now back on the injury list, joining Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff.

Steve Bruce indicating that ASM and Jamal Lewis should be ok after picking up injuries against Brighton, though he was going to be monitoring them in training.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson, Almiron

So we have Ritchie, Almiron and Joelinton coming in.

Whilst heading out of the team – ASM, Lewis and Carroll.

Subs

Gillespie, Carroll, Lewis, Yedlin, Murphy, Krafth, Sean Longstaff

Allan Saint-Maximin not in the matchday 18, no Fraser either.

Ahead of kick-off, Steve Bruce then confirmed Ryan Fraser has a ‘slight groin strain’ and ASM not fully recovered from ankle injury sustained against Brighton.

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Tottenham to this fans choice one we featured earlier HERE)

