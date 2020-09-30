News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Newport – Fraser, Shelvey, Carroll, Almiron all start

The Newcastle team v Newport has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match in Wales at 5.30pm behind closed doors.

The Magpies looking to progress to the quarter finals.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Newport:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Lewis, Shelvey, Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Almiron, Carroll

The strongest team named so far in the competition by Steve Bruce, with four from Sunday keeping their places. Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Federico Fernandez and Javier Manquillo once again named.

Whilst Jamal Lewis also starts after coming on as a sub at Tottenham on Sunday.

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Hendrick, Hayden, Anderson

Fabian Schar named on the bench, the first time he has been named in a matchday squad since suffering his shoulder injury 11 weeks ago.

If Newcastle progress, the quarter finals are to be played week commencing Monday 21 December.

Remember, no replays or even extra time – straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes.

