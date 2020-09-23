News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Morecambe – Lascelles, Hayden, Joelinton, Almiron all start

The Newcastle team v Morecambe has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match on the West coast at 7.45pm behind closed doors.

The Magpies looking to bounce back from that Brighton nightmare on Sunday.

At his press conference, Steve Bruce indicated that there would be a fair few changes to the team that started on Sunday.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that ASM and Jamal Lewis were both ruled out through injury.

Here’s hoping he is proved correct with this line-up.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Morecambe:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Yedlin, Hayden, Ritchie, Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton

Once again, a strong side on paper, just like against Blackburn. Hopefully they will show it more on the pitch this time against League Two opposition.

Indeed, with the likes of Lascelles and Hayden added, this team is stronger than in the last round. Nine changes in total from Sunday, with only that pair also starting tonight.

Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hendrick, Wilson, Fraser, Barlaser

Remember, no replays or even extra time – straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes!

