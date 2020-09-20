News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – Hendrick, ASM, Wilson, Hayden all start

The Newcastle team v Brighton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 2pm.

The Magpies looking to build on the opening night 2-0 win over West Ham.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach said that Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff were all ruled out.

However, Bruce adding that there were no new injuries.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Carroll

Steve Bruce deciding to keep exactly the same starting eleven as featured against West Ham.

Subs

Gillespie, Clark, Almiron, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

The only change in the matchday squad, Ciaran Clark has replaced Sean Longstaff on the bench.

Here’s hoping that the team can build on that win against West Ham, a few goals would be nice!

(Compare Steve Bruce’s team to this fans choice one we featured earlier HERE)

